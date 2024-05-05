Hatkanangle: Farmer leader Raju Shetti hopes to disrupt Sena vs Sena battle

Kolhapur: A popular farmer leader will hope to play spoilsport in the battle of the two Shiv Senas in Hatkanangle, a Lok Sabha constituency in western Maharashtra that goes to the polls on May 7. Pune, India - February 28, 2019: Raju Shetti meets the members of Swabhiani Shetkari Sanghatana for to draw out plan for upcoming elections at Buntara Bhavan in Pune, India, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The three main contenders are Dhairyasheel Mane, the incumbent MP from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), who’s seeking a second term; Satyajit Patil Sarudkar from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who’s a two-term MLA from Shahuwadi, one of the six assembly constituencies that make up Hatkanangle; and Raju Shetti, a prominent farmer leader and a two-term former MP from the same seat.

Bordering Kolhapur and Sangli, Hatkanangle is one of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in western Maharashtra that will go to the polls in the third phase of the general elections. The Maratha community is dominant, comprising 35% of the constituency’s population. Other Backward Classes (OBCs) form another 30%, Scheduled Castes and Muslims make up about 10% each, while Lingayats and Jains comprise 8%-9% and 6%-7%, respectively.

In 2019, there was a direct fight between Mane, who was an undivided Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance candidate, and Shetti, who had the support of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance. However, an alliance of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ruined Shetti’s hopes as its candidate went on to win over 123,000 votes. This meant Shetti’s defeat margin was over 96,000 votes.

This time, however, the scenario in Hatkanangale is different. Shetti was expecting support from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, but Uddhav Thackeray put a rider: he asked Shetti to contest as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, since Hatkanangle had been allotted to the party as part of the MVA’s seat-sharing pact. MVA leaders claimed they put the condition as they feared Shetti would join hands with the BJP if he won. Shetti rejected this condition, as he wanted to contest under his own party, the Swabhimani Paksha.

This has also made Hatkanangle a tough contest for all three parties. There is no clear favourite.

Mane, the incumbent MP, hasn’t quite connected with the people in the last five years and is facing anti-incumbency. “He claimed to have done development work worth ₹8,200 crore but most of it was related to national highways, which is under the National Highway Authority of India,” said a senior journalist from a prominent Marathi newspaper.

In the 2019 elections, Mane benefitted from the Maratha reservation movement, which started in 2017 and consolidated the votes from the community in his favour, as the 43-year-old is also a Maratha. This time, though, the community’s votes are expected to be divided between Mane and Sarudkar, who’s also a Maratha.

Moreover, there is unrest among the community over the state government’s handling of the Maratha reservation protest initiated by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil last year. A few days ago, Jarange-Patil visited Ichalkaranji, the biggest town in the constituency, and asked his supporters to spread the word not to vote for the government. In a subsequent media interaction, he also bashed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

That, however, hasn’t done much to harm the prime minister’s image. Uttam Undure, a 60-year-old technician, says people don’t care about the performance of the local MP. “We only want to vote for Modi. If the country is safe, then we are safe.”

Apart from the Modi factor, Mane also has his family’s legacy on his side. The Manes hail from Hatkanangle tehsil and have won the Lok Sabha seat eight times since 1977. This includes the period between 1977 and 2004, when the Lok Sabha constituency was Ichalkaranji. It was merged into Hatkanangle constituency after delimitation in 2008. Dhairyasheel’s grandfather Rajaram Mane was elected five times from Ichalkaranji, while his mother Nivedita was a two-term MP.

Mane is expected to get a significant number of votes from Ichalkaranji city. But in the Shirala, Islampur and Shahuwadi assembly constituencies, he won’t be able to muster many votes, according to Dayanand Lipare, a senior journalist associated with a leading Marathi newspaper. “The reason is Jayant Patil.”

Patil, who is the Maharashtra state president of NCP (Sharad Pawar), is a seven-term MLA and holds substantial influence in two assembly constituencies in the region, Islampur and Shirala. Sarudkar is expected to get a good lead in these two constituencies, apart from Shahuwadi, where he holds significant influence as a two-term former MLA, according to the political observers.

Sarudkar’s father, Babasaheb Patil Sarudkar, has been the vice-chairman of a sugar factory owned by NCP (SP) MLA Mansing Naik for the last 25 years. Sugar factories play an important role in farmers’ lives by buying their produce at a fair and remunerative price (FRP) fixed by the state government.

“Sarudkar’s candidature also became an issue of local pride as he comes from the western part of Hatkanangale. For the first time, people from the western region have a chance to elect one of their own as MP,” said Lipare.

“I’m yet to decide but most of the local influential Muslims are standing with Sarudkar this time. In general, the community feels that they should stand behind him for many reasons,” said 25-year-old Mustafa Bagwan, a resident of Shahpur, Ichalkaranji.

Meanwhile, Shetti is expected to get support from the Jain community, along with his traditional base of farmers who have benefited from his agitations for their rights. With the VBA having lost its significance in the constituency and also not being in alliance with AIMIM this time, Shetti could also get some of the Muslim votes.