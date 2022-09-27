Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Have nothing to do with Patra Chawl redevelopment project, says Sanjay Raut

mumbai news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 09:20 PM IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday told the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court that he had no stake in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon East

ByCharul Shah, Mumbai

The Rajya Sabha member also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no evidence to show that the money exchanged between him and Pravin Raut, another accused in the case, was proceeds of crime generated from the financial irregularities in the project.

Advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for Raut, said, “There is no connection between the transactions and the predicate offence and so, Raut is entitled to bail.” “It was imperative for the agency to show that there was some connection between the money given and the predicate offence. Simply acquiring some property does not mean it is proceeds of crime.”

The lawyer contended that assuming for the sake of argument that Pravin’s and Sanjay’s families were known to each other and some money was given, but even then, no legal inference could be drawn in the facts and circumstances of the case that the money was “proceeds of crime” as contemplated under the PMLA and was given for certain acts done by him in respect of the predicate offence.

Mundargi said “there is nothing on record to even remotely suggest that the Shiv Sena MP was instrumental in showing or giving any favours to either Pravin or to Guruashish Constructions Private Limited for redevelopment of Patra Chawl. Pravin had left Guruashish in 2010 and the transactions between the two took place in 2014 and 2015.”

The Sena leader said the Mumbai police which registered the predicate offence was about to close the case for want of evidence and that it was only on the basis of this case that the ED had filed a case of money laundering.

The advocate pointed to the discrepancies in the statements of the owners of plots at Kihim near Alibag from whom Sanjay Raut purchased the land parcels. Mundargi said these witnesses at one point said there were no cash transactions and later mentioned about money paid in cash. Also, they said they did not know the purchaser but later spoke about Sanjay Raut, he added.

ED has, however, claimed that Raut was directly involved right from the stage of conception in redevelopment of Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, and Pravin Raut acted as his proxy in the entire transaction.

The agency has said that Sanjay Raut had participated in meetings chaired by the then union agriculture minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar, and a former chief minister held specifically for the redevelopment project. Thereafter, Rakesh Wadhawan of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited was asked to execute the project through Guruashish Constructions and in order to keep control over the project, Sajay Raut had inducted Pravin as his proxy and close confidante into the firm.

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31, and has been lodged in Arthur Road jail.

    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

