HC allows PMLA adjudicating authority to decide on attachment of Deshmukh‘s properties

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted the single-member adjudicating authority constituted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to conduct a hearing on the provisional attachment of the properties belonging to former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his wife, son and other members of the family to conclude hearing on whether the attachment was valid or not.

However, the court held that no coercive action would be taken pursuant to the completion of the hearing till the next hearing of the challenge by Aarti Deshmukh, to the constitution of the authority on January 10, 2022.

The division bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Justice Madhav Jamdar, which is hearing the petition filed by Aarti Deshmukh, was informed by additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), that as per the rules, the single-member adjudicating authority could continue hearing the issue of provisional attachment and the objection raised by Deshmukh in the petition was not maintainable.

Deshmukh has claimed that the adjudicating authority has to consist of three members which include one each from the fields of law’, administration and finance or accountancy. Further, one of the members was to be appointed as chairperson of the adjudicating authority and it would function within the department of revenue.

Singh submitted that the December 6 order of the bench restraining the adjudicating authority from passing the final order should be modified. The modification Singh said was only to the extent that the authority can pass orders, however, its implementation would be subject to the outcome of the petition.

However, senior advocate Vikram Choudhri for Deshmukh objected to Singh’s submissions and said that permitting the adjudicating authority to hear and decide on the issue of provisional attachment would prejudice his client and hence, it should not be allowed to pass orders till the petition was heard on merits.

After hearing both sides, the bench held that there would be no prejudice to the petitioner if the authority was permitted to conclude hearing the issue of provisional attachment and pass orders if its implementation was kept pending till the petition was heard and decided by it.

While both Singh and Choudhri agreed, Choudhri sought protection from coercive action in the event of any adverse decision by the adjudicating authority which the court allowed.

The court then directed ED to file its reply to the petition by January 4 and any rejoinder till January 6 and posted hearing of the petition to January 10.