Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the woman seeking transfer of 16 frozen embryos she had with her estranged husband to another clinic, to withdraw her petition before the court and approach the National Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Surrogacy Board in New Delhi. HC allows woman seeking transfer of embryos to move ART Board

On Monday, the 46-year-old woman’s counsel Jamshed Mistry had told the court that she wished to withdraw her petition and pursue the matter before the National ART Board. A division bench of justices R I Chagla and Farhan Dubash on Tuesday granted the woman the liberty to approach the board.

In 2022, a couple from south Mumbai who were married the previous year decided to freeze embryos grown from the man’s sperm and the woman’s eggs. But in 2023, their marriage soured. The woman still wished to have a child, and wanted the fertility clinic where the embryos were preserved to transfer them to another clinic . Her husband, however, allegedly blocked the transfer.

In her petition before the high court, the woman contended that while a provision under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) (ART) Act, 2021 requires the consent of both spouses for transfer of the embryos, an exception needed to be made for marital abandonment, separation and irretrievable breakdown of marriage.