HC asks court to defer defamation case against Rahul Gandhi till Jan 25

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for quashing of the defamation case before the metropolitan magistrate court at Girgaum till January 18, and directed the magistrate court to defer proceedings before it till January 25.

Gandhi has challenged the process issued against him stating that only a defamed person could have initiated defamation proceedings against him. The complainant has, however, referred to section 199 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and stated that it permits any aggrieved person to file a defamation suit and hence the magistrate had not erred in issuing summons to Gandhi based on his complaint.

The single bench of justice Sandeep Shinde which is hearing the petition filed by Gandhi wherein he has sought quashing of the order of the Girgaum magistrate court, which has asked him to appear in person in a defamation complaint filed by a local politician was informed by advocate Nitin Pradhan for the complainant Mahesh Shrishrimal that he needed some time and hence the hearing should be adjourned.

Based on the defamation complaint of Shrishrimal, the Girgaum magistrate court had initiated criminal proceedings against Gandhi on August 28, 2019. Gandhi was issued a summons on July 12, 2021 asking him to appear in person before the magistrate in connection with the complaint. Pursuant to the summons, Gandhi had approached the HC.

According to the complaint, during a rally held in Rajasthan in September 2018, Gandhi had made a defamatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had resulted in various news channels and social media platforms trolling the PM. The complaint also stated that Gandhi had purportedly posted a tweet and given a statement, wherein he referred to the PM as “commander in thief”, which was defamatory and made “direct allegation of theft against BJP members and Indian citizens connected to Modi.”

In the previous hearing on November 17, Gandhi’s advocate Kushal Mor had submitted that the complaint was vexatious, baseless, unmeritorious and misconceived. Gandhi’s petition had stated that the complaint was nothing but a vehicle to drive the complainant’s own political agenda to tarnish the public image of the petitioner. The court had asked the complainant to file an affidavit in response to the petition.

In the affidavit filed on December 13, Shrishrimal has stated that as per CrPC any “aggrieved person” can initiate criminal prosecution for defamation and as Gandhi had an alternate remedy to approach the sessions court and appeal against the magistrate court order, the HC should not allow Gandhi’s petition. The affidavit further states that as he is a BJP functionary, the defamatory words used by Gandhi has lowered his esteem in the eyes of the society and hence he has the right to initiate criminal defamation proceedings.

The HC while adjourning hearing of the petition to January 18, has directed the magistrate to defer defamation proceedings against Gandhi till January 25.