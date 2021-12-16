HC asks magistrate court to defer defamation case against Gandhi till Jan 25

The Bombay high court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for quashing of a defamation case before the metropolitan magistrate court at Girgaum till January 18, and directed the magistrate court to defer proceedings before it till January 25.

Gandhi has challenged the process issued against him, arguing that only a defamed person could have initiated defamation proceedings against him.

The complainant has, however, referred to Section 199 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and said that it permits any aggrieved person to file a defamation suit, and hence, the magistrate didn’t err in issuing summons to Gandhi based on his complaint.

The single bench of justice Sandeep Shinde that is hearing the petition filed by Gandhi wherein he has sought the quashing of the order of the Girgaum magistrate court, which has asked him to appear in person in the defamation complaint filed by a local politician, was informed by advocate Nitin Pradhan for the complainant Mahesh Shrishrimal that he needed some time, and hence the hearing should be adjourned.

Based on the defamation complaint of Shrishrimal, the Girgaum magistrate court had initiated criminal proceedings against Gandhi on August 28, 2019. Gandhi was issued summons on July 12, 2021, asking him to appear in person before the magistrate in connection with the complaint. Pursuant to the summons, Gandhi had approached the high court.

According to the complaint, during a rally held in Rajasthan in September 2018, Gandhi had made a defamatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had apparently resulted in various news channels and social media platforms trolling the PM.

The complaint also said that Gandhi had purportedly posted a tweet and given a statement, wherein he referred to the prime minister as “commander in thief”, which was defamatory, and made a “direct allegation of theft against BJP members and Indian citizens connected to Modi”.

In the previous hearing on November 17, Gandhi’s advocate Kushal Mor had submitted that the complaint was vexatious, baseless, not meritorious, and misconceived.

Gandhi’s petition had stated that the complaint was nothing but a vehicle to drive the complainant’s own political agenda to tarnish the public image of the petitioner. The court had asked the complainant to file an affidavit in response to the petition.

In the affidavit filed on December 13, Shrishrimal has stated that according to CrPC, any “aggrieved person” can initiate criminal prosecution for defamation and as Gandhi had an alternate remedy to approach the sessions court and appeal against the magistrate court order, the high court shouldn’t entertain Gandhi’s petition.

The affidavit further says that since he was a BJP functionary, the defamatory words used by Gandhi had hurt his image in society, and hence, he had the right to initiate criminal defamation proceedings.

The high court, while adjourning the hearing of the petition to January 18, directed the magistrate to defer defamation proceedings against Gandhi till January 25.