HC asks MoF to fill up vacant DRAT posts or appear before court

Mumbai Taking cognizance of the vacant post of chairperson in the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), as a result of which many people were facing hardships, the Bombay high court (HC) has sought to know from the Union Ministry of Finance (MoF) on the road map for filling up the posts and resolving the issues faced by the affected persons.

The court also stated that if the road map was not submitted within two weeks, it would be constrained to summon the Finance Secretary and responsible officers to appear before it.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik, while hearing petitions seeking directions to the central government to appoint a chairperson of DRAT, Mumbai and other vacant posts, was informed by the counsels that due to the posts being vacant banks and financial institutions were unable to recover their dues from errant borrowers.

Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRT) are constituted under the union finance ministry to enable banks and other financial institutions (which are also known as secured creditors) to recover debts from borrowers. Due to the vacancies, as per a Supreme Court (SC) direction, HCs have been hearing cases pertaining to DRT’s and DRAT’s.

In an earlier hearing on February 4, the HC had expressed displeasure over the delay in filling up the vacant posts in DRAT, Mumbai and DRT and had directed the centre to submit a short note elucidating the road map of steps being taken to boost the judicial system.

On Thursday, additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the centre submitted a status report which stated that the December 20, 2021 recommendations of the search and selection committee headed by an SC judge was forwarded to the Department of Financial Services (DFS). The note signed by AK Dogra, Director, DFS and Ministry of Finance (MoF) included the names for appointment of chairpersons of various DRATs including DRAT, Mumbai.

Referring to the note, ASG Singh said that the recommendations were processed and forwarded by DFS to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on December 30, last year and was awaiting approval of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), which is chaired by the Prime Minister. Singh assured the bench that on receiving the approval by ACC, appointment letters would be issued to the selected candidates.

Thereafter the bench noted, “Perusal of status report does not reveal any roadmap. In fact, we are left to wonder if Director, DFS understood what we meant by roadmap in light of the February 4 order. The only addition to the status report is to the effect that the recommendations are being evaluated/examined by the establishment officer and forwarded to ACC... The conclusion is inescapable that after December 2021, there has been no positive development in respect of such an important matter which we are seized off.”

Questioning the seriousness of the MoF in dealing with the issue, the bench remarked that people were being thrown out of their homes without any judicial remedy. “The MoF is the third most important ministry after defence and home but it seems they do not care and do not have regard for the order of HC,” the remarked.

Singh assured the bench that he would try and get the officials from the concerned ministry to comply with the HC directions, failing which the court could summon the officials to give it a road map of the likely date within which the appointments would be made. The court accepted the assurance with a warning that if the same was not complied with, consequences would follow.

“We are adjourning the hearing on the clear understanding that if we are not told of any positive outcome by February 21, we would be constrained to call upon the Secretary, MoF and responsible officers attached to DoPT for facilitating the appointment of chairpersons of DRAT,” said the bench and adjourned the hearing.