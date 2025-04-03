HC asks Payal Tadvi’s mother to choose new SPP

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked Abeda Tadvi to suggest the name of a new special public prosecutor (SPP) from within the existing team of prosecutors, to try three senior resident doctors charged with abetting the suicide of her daughter, Dr Payal Tadvi. Mumbai, India - August 9, 2019: Dr. Payal Tadvi, a 26-year-old PG medical student at BYL Nair Hospital, commits suicide in her hostel room. HT Photo

The division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale said the appointment must be done within the framework of the prevailing rules and directed both sides to take instructions on the matter.

The court’s instruction comes on a writ petition filed by Abeda Tadvi, challenging the state government’s March 7 notification removing special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat from the case, which is being tried by a special court. Abeda Tadvi has called the move “arbitrary” and “unjustifiable”.

Dr Payal Tadvi, a post-graduate medical student with the Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital, and belonging to a tribal community, died by suicide on May 22, 2019, allegedly due to harassment from three of her seniors – Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal. The three doctors were arrested in May 2019 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1999. They are currently out on bail.

The case took a turn on November 13, 2024, when then special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat submitted an application to implead Dr Yi Ching Ling Chung Chiang, former head of the gynaecology and obstetrics department at the medical college, as an accused in the case. Dr Ching Ling allegedly failed to act on repeated complaints of harassment from Payal and her family, allowing the alleged harassment to continue. Gharat’s application was based on the Anti-Ragging Committee’s report and a complaint against her by Payal’s family, at the very beginning of the case.

The special court allowed Gharat’s application to implead Dr Ching Ling on February 28, 2025. However, a week later, the state removed Gharat from the case without assigning any reasons. He was replaced by advocate Mahesh Manohar Mule, as the new special public prosecutor.

In her petition, Abeda Tadvi said Gharat’s removal “is surprising and raises questions on whether he is being punished for conducting the case well as a prosecutor and effectively securing orders against the accused”. Her petition added that Gharat had effectively handled the case and had fulfilled his duty well as a special public prosecutor.

Abeda Tadvi’s counsel, senior advocate Mihir Desai, on Wednesday expressed concern over the newly appointed SPP, stating, “If the new SPP concludes that Dr Yi Ching Ling Chung Chiang must be arraigned as an accused in the case, and the agency feels she should not be arraigned, is the new PP to act as a mouthpiece of the prosecution? It’s going to be a recurring problem.”

He also clarified that if the reason for Gharat’s removal was not connected to Dr Ching Ling’s impleadment, they would not object to having the new SPP on board.

After hearing Abeda Tadvi’s counsel, the court scheduled the next hearing for April 4.