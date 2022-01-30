HC asks Spicejet to maintain status quo on employment of 463 staff

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) last week directed the management of Spicejet airlines to provide the list of fixed-term contractual employees who can be offered work after it was informed that the Industrial court had directed the airline to provide employment to 463 employees whose contract had come to an end on December 31, 2021, and were not guilty of misconduct.

The HC held that as these employees had been with the company on two-year contracts for 8-9 years, they could not be retrenched as per the relevant provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act (IDA) and posted a hearing of the petition filed by the Spicejet management challenging the Industrial court order on February 8.

The single-judge bench of justice Ravindra Ghuge, which was hearing the petition of the Chairman & Managing Director of Spice Jet Ltd. and another represented by advocates Mahesh Shukla and Niraj Prajapati, was informed that the members of the India Spice Jet Staff & Employees Association had not been retrenched as per the IDA and as their contracts had expired on December 31, 2021, the company had exercised its choice of not renewing their contracts. The advocates submitted that the members were employed on Fixed Term Contract basis and it was not a case of termination of their services.

However, advocate Jai Prakash Sawant for the Association argued that the Industrial court had held that as there were no allegations of misconduct as per the IDA against any of the 463 members, hence, the company should provide employment to them as an interim arrangement.

Advocate Sawant referred to the observation of presiding officer Shyam Garg of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-2 wherein it was observed, “...prima facie case is in favour of 463 workers” and submitted that the act of the airline company of not renewing the contract was bad in law and against principles of natural justice.

After hearing the submissions for some time, the bench of justice Ghuge observed, “It would be appropriate for the petitioner-management to tender a list of their workmen, who have been termed as fixed-term contractual employees, who can be offered work today.” The bench also noted that the arguments of the airline management that relevant provisions of IDA regarding non-renewal of contracts would be applicable to the employees was not valid.

The court further directed the airline management and the members’ union to maintain the status quo and restrained the deployment of new contractual employees or personnel by any agency till the date of the next hearing on February 8.