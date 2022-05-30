HC asks state to call meeting of VCs to deliberate on uniform exam pattern

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has directed petitioners, who sought uniformity in conduction of exams and time-bound declaration of results, to make a representation to the higher and technical education ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HC further directed the ministry to conduct a meeting of vice chancellors of all universities and take a decision on the representation as soon as possible.

While hearing the petition filed by Balusha Bhasal and activist Kalpesh Yadav, the division bench of justices Milind Jadhav and Abhay Ahuja was informed by advocate Anubha Sahai that the different patterns in which exams were being conducted by various universities in the state would cause prejudice to the students and hence there should be a uniform pattern.

Sahai further submitted that on one hand, some universities were conducting online exams, while others were conducting them offline. In the offline mode as well, there were discrepancies as some universities were conducting them through MCQs, while others were doing it through descriptive answers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In light of these submissions, Sahai submitted that due to this, declaration of results were affected and students, who want to pursue further education, would lose out on a chance to apply on time for the course of their choice.

The bench was informed that such discrepancies needed to be addressed on an urgent basis and as the petitioners had not been able to get the issue addressed at the ministry or department level, it had approached the HC and sought directions to the universities. The petition also sought declaration of results in a time-bound manner.

After hearing the submissions, the bench concurred with the petitioners about a uniform pattern of examination and hence directed them to make a representation to the state government regarding the same. The bench then directed the government to conduct a meeting of vice chancellors of all the universities and take a decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sahai, the meeting is expected to be held on June 1 and a decision favouring the students will be taken.