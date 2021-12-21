HC asks state to specify statutory regime for cab aggregators

MUMBAI The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed the state government to file an affidavit specifying the statutory regime to be followed by application-based cab service providers such as Uber, along with the terms and conditions applicable to licenses issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to such service providers. The HC also noted that the application of the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, 2017 – that were framed to regulate app-based cab service providers – had been deferred and hence, the issue of securing licenses was pending.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Savina Crasto, seeking directions to the state government to ensure that app-based cab service providers did not resort to harassing commuters and that there was a mechanism to address complaints against them.

In her petition, Crasto submitted that while travelling in a cab booked through an app-based service provider in November 2020, the driver of the said cab stopped the vehicle in the middle of the journey claiming that there was a problem in the car and that she should cancel the trip. She did not want to be alone and in the middle of nowhere at night so she booked another vehicle and ended up paying more than what she did for the first vehicle. She could not even lodge a complaint in the matter as there was no mechanism to do so.

On Monday, when the bench sought to know from the state the rules and regulations and licensing regimen in place for such service providers, additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan submitted that the rules had been framed in 2017 but after the service providers approached the HC, the state issued a statement that till the Khatua committee recommendations are considered, no coercive action will be taken against the service providers.

Observing that in such a situation, the state would not be in a position to act against an aggregator even if he does not obtain a license although getting a license is mandatory under the 2017 Rules, the court directed the state to file an affidavit and also directed the respondents to file affidavits stating whether they had the requisite licenses. It posted hearing of the PIL to January 10.

