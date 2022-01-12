HC calls for audit report of committee set up for publishing Dr B R Ambedkar’s works

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the state government to file its response to the suo moto (on its own) public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by HC which had taken cognisance of the stalled project of publishing the writings and speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The HC also asked the state to prepare an audit report of the working of the committee after it was informed that there was no information on how the committee was functioning after the demise of the committee’s secretary Prof Avinash Dolas.

On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice Anil Kilor, which was hearing the suo motu PIL, was informed by court-appointed amicus curaie advocate Swaraj Jadhav that the petition had been filed and apart from the state, a government-appointed committee, reference of other agencies involved in publishing the works of Dr Ambedkar across the world had also been included in the petition.

Following a news report of November 24 last year, which had stated that though the state government had issued directions to print nine lakh copies of the volumes of Dr Ambedkar’s speech and writings and printing paper worth ₹5.45 crore was purchased by the state, in the last four years, only 33,000 copies were printed and the paper purchased for the project was lying unused in the godowns.

While ordering the initiation of the suo motu PIL the bench had noted, “The news item reflects a sorry state of affairs... The publication is absolutely necessary and desirable for present and future generations. It is useful to members of the legal fraternity as well as to general members. So, we feel that there is a need for this court to look into the issue of halting the project... Considering the nature of the grievance raised in the news item, we are treating it as a matter for public interest litigation.”

According to the petition filed by advocate Jadhav, directions were sought to the authorities to publish and print writings of Dr Ambedkar in sufficient quantity proportionate to demand in the market and there is a steady supply of the same. The petition also sought directions to the committee to acquire articles, interviews and other published or unpublished material from independent sources so that same can be made available to the public at large and a direction to Principal Secretary, Department of Higher and Technical Education to monitor the work of the committee.

After being apprised of the filing of the petition, the bench asked the state government represented by the government pleader not to treat the petition as adversarial litigation but to consider it as a necessity and also asked it to file its reply and prepare an audit report of the functioning of the committee and posted further hearing after two weeks.