HC calls for report on anda cells in state prisons

Mumbai A convict, even if a hardened criminal, needs to be treated humanely and cannot be put in anda cells on the whims and fancies of the prison authorities, Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) observed on Monday.

The HC made the observation while hearing a petition filed by the kin of an inmate, who was kept in an anda cell. The kin had approached HC, complaining that the inmate suffered from severe mental health issues due to solitary confinement and sought his transfer to regular barracks.

On January 28, the HC had directed shifting of the inmate to the barracks and sought a report on his mental health and medical condition.

The division bench of justice V K Jadhav and justice Sandipkumar More, while hearing the petition of Ruheena Shaikh, was informed by advocate Rupesh Jaiswal that his client was the wife of Imran Shaikh, a convict who was serving his sentence in the Aurangabad Central Prison. Jaiswal submitted that Imran had been kept in the anda cell for two years and four months for breaking prison rules since October 2019.

During the hearing on January 24, the bench was informed that in November 2021, when Ruheena visited her husband, she realised that his mental health was deteriorating and he was not able to understand what she was saying. This prompted her to write to the jail authorities in December 2021, requesting them to shift her husband out of solitary confinement. However, she did not get any response and eventually approached the HC. As she was unable to afford a lawyer, the court directed the district legal service authorities to provide her a counsel and advocate Jaiswal was appointed to represent her.

In her petition, Ruheena attached a letter written by her husband to the jail superintendent in September 2021, wherein he had stated that he was suffering from hallucinations and had lost all sense of feeling and communication with other humans due to the solitary confinement. The petition stated that though Imran was accused of breaking prison rules he was not given an opportunity to disprove it as well.

The court had then directed the transfer of Imran to the barracks and also sought a medical report of Imran’s mental health. The bench had also asked the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) to visit the anda cell and to get details including photographs of the same and submit a report on the living conditions therein on January 31.

When the matter was heard on Monday, the bench perused the medical report and the report submitted by the CJM and observed, “He may be a hardened criminal, but what is expected is that he is treated as a human and not given inhuman treatment. Though medical examination report is not very serious, this could result into a psychological problem, there may be a serious impact if this is left to whims and fancies of the authorities.”

The court sought the records and the reasons for putting Imran in the anda cell and whether proper procedure was followed while transferring him there and also asked the state to submit details on the procedures for putting an inmate in an anda cell.

The court further sought to know about the number of anda cells in state prisons and the duration for which an inmate could be kept there as per the prison manual. The court also sought details about the number of inmates put in anda cells over the past two years.

The court then sought to know whether putting an inmate in an anda cell was akin to solitary confinement and directed the state/prison authorities to go through the report of the CJM and file an affidavit in reply and also explain the procedure for putting an inmate in an anda cell. The bench also asked the petitioner to go through the CJM and medical report and make submissions accordingly and posted a hearing of the petition after four weeks.

