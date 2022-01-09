HC commutes death/life sentence of man to ten years as crime not premeditated

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) recently commuted the conviction of a man from murder to culpable homicide after it was informed that the convict had poured kerosene and set his wife on fire under the influence of alcohol.

The man challenged his death/life imprisonment sentence by the trial court on the grounds that his act was not premeditated and was the outcome of a dispute he had with his wife after he spent all his wages on consuming liquor.

The court held that as the man had tried to save his wife after setting her on fire- made out grounds for culpable homicide and hence commuted the sentence to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.

The division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice N R Borkar which had head the appeal against the conviction of Janardan Wagh, a 35-year-old resident of Yeola, Nashik was informed by advocate Amit Mane, who was appointed by the court to represent Wagh that the January 1998 conviction by the 2nd additional sessions judge had based the order solely on the dying statement of the victim.

Mane argued that Wagh was falsely implicated in the case by the witnesses.

The incident occurred on July 16, 1997 when the people residing near the house of the deceased heard the cries of the woman and on investigating found her to be in flames.

They doused the flames in which the accused also helped them and thereafter the woman was rushed to the hospital. The judicial magistrate took the statement of the woman the next day after which due to the severity of the burns she succumbed in the night.

In the FIR, the police recorded that while arguing with his wife, Wagh poured kerosene and set her on fire. The police booked Wagh under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mane stated that while the trial court had relied on the dying statement of the woman it had failed to take note of the fact that Wagh was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Mane argued that at the most Wagh’s act could be termed as culpable homicide as he had no intention of killing her but not murder.

After hearing the arguments, the bench observed, “The prosecution’s own case is that on the day of the incident, the accused was under the influence of liquor. An altercation took place between the accused and the deceased as the wages which he received on the day of incident were spent by him for consuming liquor. It is thus apparent that the incident was not premeditated. It appears that the accused even tried to save the deceased.”

The court then held that as the case fulfilled the exception (when fight was unexpected or premeditated. No intention of either of the parties to kill or cause the death of any person) under section 300 of the IPC, the conviction of Wagh was commuted from section 302 of IPC to section 304 (1) of the IPC and sentenced him to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.