MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court recently expressed serious concern over the problems faced by slum dwellers in the city and directed the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to speed up the resolution of their grievances. HC directs SRA to fast-track slum dwellers’ complaints

The court was hearing a batch of 64 petitions filed between 2019 and 2025. These petitions highlighted issues such as non-payment of transit rent, delays in handing over permanent homes to eligible slum dwellers, and illegal occupation of allotted rehabilitation flats across Mumbai.

The court observed that the SRA needs to take proactive steps to prevent what it described as an “avalanche of disputes”. The court also ordered a Special Cell constituted by the SRA and directed it to ensure that grievances are addressed quickly and effectively.

In an order passed on December 17, the court noted that an “effective mechanism is not in place and/or there is something which is drastically amiss”. To deal with these recurring problems and fix such serious lapses the court said that urgent attention was needed at the departmental level.

The court also pointed out the inaction of authorities and directed the SRA’s chief executive officer to issue a circular to prevent future disputes. It suggested that part of the developer’s free-sale component should be frozen and allowed to be sold only after rehabilitation buildings are completed and transit rent dues are cleared.

Following the court’s order, the SRA issued several circulars on December 22, 2025. These announced the formation of Special Cells to deal with complaints related to possession of permanent homes, non-payment of transit rent, and illegal occupation of rehabilitation flats.

The circulars also lay down how officials should assess the free-sale component as security for transit rent payments. They outline a new method to handle complaints where flats meant for project-affected persons have not been handed over or are illegally occupied.

On December 23, 2025, a division bench of justices GS Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe praised the SRA CEO for acting quickly. The judges said the growing number of disputes has placed an extra burden on the SRA, which could have been avoided if all parties followed the rules.

The court stressed that the Special Cells must deal with complaints seriously and not in a routine manner. It said officers should be sensitive to genuine grievances, especially those directly affecting slum dwellers.

“The expectation would be that the special cell addresses the grievances expeditiously in accordance with law and not in a mechanical manner. The officers manning the special cells must be alive to the genuine grievances of the stakeholders and how best the issues can be resolved, this more particularly, on issues which directly affect the slum dwellers”, the bench said, while clarifying that the constitution of the special cells “is not intended to create any independent adjudicatory mechanism, but rather to provide a forum where issues are considered and addressed in a cordial and constructive manner, albeit culminating in an order”.

The court allowed petitioners to approach the Special Cells by January 15. It directed the cells to hear complaints within fixed timelines, and cases involving denial of permanent homes were ordered to be taken up on priority.

The court also ordered the formation of a separate general committee to look into other issues. It directed the MHADA chief officer and the BMC commissioner to nominate suitable officials for this committee, along with two officers to be nominated by the SRA CEO.

The court asked MHADA and the BMC to send the names of their nominees to the SRA CEO by January 8, 2026. The SRA CEO has been asked to issue a circular constituting the committee by January 10, 2026.