HC dismisses petition challenging increase in BMC seats

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday dismissed the petition challenging the November 30, 2021 ordinance by which the number of seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the forthcoming elections were increased from 227 to 236.

Detailed and reasoned order will be made available in the evening or tomorrow.

The division bench of justice A A Sayed and justice Abhay Ahuja which was hearing the petition filed by BJP councillors Abhijit Samant and Rajshree Shirwadkar had been informed by senior advocate Dr Veerendra Tulzapurkar and advocate Nikhil Sakhardande that the increase of seats was not valid as it was not based on a fresh census. They had argued that as the census of 2011 was used to redraw the ward boundaries for the 2017 BMC elections, so, the same census figures could not be used to increase seats in the 2022 elections.

On Monday, the court sought clarity from the Election Commission as to whether the increase of seats was based on the 2011 census and whether any reservations were being implemented through the November 30 ordinance to which the counsel for the EC replied in the negative. Thereafter the bench sought to know whether the petitioners were seeking a stay on the conduction of elections.

After advocate Sakhardande responded that the petitioners were not seeking stay on the elections, the court said that it was dismissing the petition and would pass a detailed and reasoned order in due course.

Reacting to the order, Bhalchandra Shirsat, senior BJP corporator and spokesperson of the party in BMC said, “We have not yet decided if we want to approach the Supreme Court or not. The petition was filed because the number of seats were being increased to provide political advantage to the ruling Shiv Sena. According to the government of Maharashtra there has been 3.87 percent increase in the population of the city, but these numbers are based as per the census data of 2011. There has been no census conducted since then and if the delimitation was so necessary then why it was not done before the 2017 elections?”

Earlier in December 2020, the Congress in BMC had written to the state government demanding fresh delimitation of civic wards. Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and leader of opposition had written to the CM saying that certain ward boundaries were redrawn during the 2017 elections to favour the BJP.

“We welcome the Court’s decision and the state government has the power to change the number of seats if they want to. Increasing the ward boundaries will make governance easier and will help in maintaining an uniform voter-corporator ratio in many wards,” said Raja.

Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena corporator and chairperson of the BMC standing committee, said, “Moving the court in every trivial issue is part of a pressure tactics of the BJP. We welcome the court order because considering the change in demography, population and infrastructure in the city of Mumbai fresh delimitation of wards was very much necessary in the city.”

The councillors had also argued that the Supreme Court had stayed the ordinance promulgated by the Maharashtra government for the Other Backward Class (OBC) category for local body elections across the state as it was not based on any empirical data in the 2011 census and hence the November 30 ordinance allowing increase of nine seats in BMC should also be set aside.

However, the state government represented by advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had argued that the Ordinance had the status of a legislation and hence the court could not interfere. Kumbhakoni had further stated that as the census for 2021 was not conducted due to the pandemic, hence there was no restriction on basing the increase of nine seats for the 2022 BMC elections on the 2011 census as such an exercise had not been undertaken during the 2012 or 2017 BMC elections.

AG Kumbhakoni had also argued that the stay by the Supreme Court was for OBC reservation as the 2011 census did not have any empirical data of the persons belonging to such a category, however, there was no such condition for increasing seats for the general population and hence the apex court order could not be applied for the November 30 ordinance.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare for the BMC had adopted the arguments of the state government and had added that as the population had increased it was imperative to increase the seats so that there was a proportionate representation of citizens in the jurisdiction of the civic authority.