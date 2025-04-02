HC extends interim stay on FIR order against Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended by four weeks the interim stay on the order of a special court which had directed that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against former Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five others for alleged stock market fraud and corruption. Former SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (ANI)

The court took note of the affidavit filed by the complainant and granted time to Buch and others to study its contents. Scheduling the matter for further hearing on May 7, the single-judge bench of Justice Shivkumar Dige on Tuesday stated, “The interim relief granted earlier shall continue until further orders.”

On March 1, Special Judge Shashikant Bangar had directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file an FIR based on a complaint which had accused SEBI of permitting a New Delhi-headquartered oil refinery, Cals Refineries, to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1994, even though it failed to meet regulatory conditions under the SEBI Act, 1992.

The complaint, registered by a Thane-based journalist Sapan Shrivastava, stated that the alleged fraudulent listing took place with the active connivance of regulatory authorities, particularly SEBI, which facilitated market manipulation and enabled corporate fraud.

Shrivastava also alleged that SEBI officials had accepted a bribe of ₹2-10 lakh to overlook the regulatory breaches, thereby failing to carry out due diligence. He claimed that he suffered heavy financial losses due to the alleged corruption.

Along with Buch, the complaint was filed against three SEBI whole-time members, Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney; BSE chairperson Pramod Agarwal; and BSE’s chief executive officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

Trading in shares of Cals Refineries was suspended in August 2017. Neither Buch nor the three whole-time members were with SEBI at the time, the market regulator had said in a statement after the special court’s order.

Subsequently, the high court on March 3 had temporarily stayed the order after finding flaws in the order passed by the special court. “It appears that the order was passed mechanically without going into the details and without attributing any role to the applicants,” the bench had said.