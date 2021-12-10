HC extends Nirmala Uppuganti’s hospice stay by four months

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has permitted Nirmala Uppuganti, who is accused of having alleged links to the Maoists, to be kept in a hospice for palliative care for four months. Uppuganti, who was arrested by NIA and was kept at Byculla Women’s prison, was shifted to a hospice after HC’s direction as she has stage four cancer.

The division bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sarang Kotwal, while hearing the petition of Uppuganti seeking treatment for her cancer, was informed by advocates Dr Yug Choudhry and Payoshi Roy that their client was terminally-ill and needed urgent hospitalisation.

On September 9, the HC had directed Uppuganti to be shifted to a hospice at Bandra for 12 weeks and posted the hearing of the petition to December 17. However, on November 29, Uppugantis lawyers had approached the court and sought an urgent hearing as the under trial required immediate treatment at Tata Hospital.

The court had asked the prison authorities to get a report from the hospital which was submitted to the bench on December 8. The report signed by the Professor Medical Oncology and Professor Surgical Oncology and Associate Professor Radiation Oncology and signed by the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital said, “The prognosis (outcome) of such a patient is poor and treatment offered is essential with palliative intent (symptom directed and not with intention to cure cancer) and is chronic (long term) without the need of any admission in hospital (unless any acute emergency arises) and generally such patients are managed at home/hospice care as standard practice.”

In light of the report, the court extended the September 9 arrangement four months and posted the petition for hearing on April 8, 2022.