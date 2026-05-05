...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC frees 50 stranded seafarers; raps vessel owners for treating crew worse than pets

HC frees 50 stranded seafarers; raps vessel owners for treating crew worse than pets

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:29 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the release of 50 seafarers stranded on three ships arrested off the Mumbai coast, slamming vessel owners for treating crew members worse than "pet animals" by providing minimal food and water for months.

HC frees 50 stranded seafarers; raps vessel owners for treating crew worse than pets

"Life comes only once. We don't believe in rebirth," the court observed while accusing the ship owners of being "least interested in human lives" and prioritising their commercial activities over the health of the crew.

The seafarers, in their plea in HC, claimed that they were stranded with a minimum supply of food and water on the vessels, which were practically abandoned by the owners, following arrest for illegal fuel oil and bitumen transfers mid-sea, about 11 nautical miles from the city.

As many as 50 seafarers were stranded onboard MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia, and seven of them moved the high court with a habeas corpus petition.

The court on Monday ordered the Yellow Gate police to produce all 50 seafarers before it on Tuesday.

Ordering the release of all 50 seafarers, the bench stated that it would take care of human lives, while the vessel owners can take care of their arrested ships.

"We are not concerned with your ship and vessels. That is not the scope of this habeas corpus petition. The owners' conduct is such that they don't value human lives. They only care about their commercial activities," it said.

The court noted that with a minimum food and water supply, the health of the seafarers would take a hit, which cannot be permitted.

It directed the Yellow Gate police to complete all formalities for the 50 seafarers and release them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / HC frees 50 stranded seafarers; raps vessel owners for treating crew worse than pets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.