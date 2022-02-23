HC grants interim protection to Wankhede till Feb 28

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday granted former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede interim protection from coercive steps like arrest till February 28 in an FIR registered against him at Kopari police station in Thane on a complaint filed by the excise department.

The complaint has alleged that Wankhede had submitted an affidavit to the excise office showing himself to be an adult to secure a liquor license while he was not yet 18 years of age.

In another petition also filed by Wankhede challenging the February 1 oral order of the Thane District Collector which cancelled the liquor license issued to him, the HC refused to grant him an urgent hearing. In that petition, Wankhede has stated that he had turned 18 years of age in December 1997, after which the license was being renewed annually for the past 23 years and hence the cancellation order was violative of his fundamental rights and should be quashed.

The division bench of justice S S Shinde and justice Nitin Borkar, while hearing Wankhede’s petition seeking quashing and setting aside of the FIR, was informed that the complaint at the behest of the inspector of Thane excise office was arbitrary and motivated. Wankhede has claimed that no case was made out against him.

On February 19, the Kopari police station registered an FIR against Wankhede under sections 181, 188, 420, 465 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the behest of Satyavaan Gogavale, inspector of the state excise department. Wankhede was booked for misleading the excise department by misrepresenting his age for securing a liquor license. The FIR states that though Wankhede was not 18 years of age while applying for the license, he had mentioned ‘adult’ in the affidavit

After the public prosecutor for the state sought time to respond to the petition, the bench granted interim protection from coercive steps till February 28.

Meanwhile, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar, while hearing the second petition filed by Wankhede, which challenged the cancellation of the liquor licence, the bench refused to grant the urgent hearing. The bench observed that just because the “two gentlemen” (Sameer Wankhede and Nawab Malik) were having a war in media, it was not inclined to grant an urgent hearing.

On February 1, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar cancelled the licence of the bar owned by Wankhede in Vashi under the Bombay Prohibition Act on the grounds that he had secured the license in 1997 when he was under-aged.

The petition filed through advocate Vishal Thadani has claimed that the order was violative of the principles of natural justice and his fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution were violated. The petition states that the cancellation order was issued under political pressure and the personal vendetta of NCP leader Nawab Malik.

“The petitioner turned 18 on December 14, 1997, and thereafter the licence has been renewed ... every year for 23 years. Contract with a minor is not void but is voidable at the instance of the minor after he attains the age of majority but after completion of 18 years, the petitioner has renewed the licence every year for the past 23 years,” the petition states.

When the bench was requested for an urgent hearing, the bench pulled up the court staff for giving priority to the petition filed on Monday. “Does this system work for a few people? We do not want staff doing this ever again. Just because another litigant is poor, he will wait and because some influential person is here, will the matter be listed on the supplementary board? What heavens will fall if we don’t grant an urgent hearing? Just because these two gentlemen (Wankhede and Malik) are having war in the media, we cannot grant an urgent hearing,” remarked the bench.