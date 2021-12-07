HC grants pre-arrest bail to actor Sahil Khan

MUMBAI The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to actor and fitness enthusiast Sahil Khan who has been booked with others for abetting the suicide bid by bodybuilder Manoj Patil, crowned Mr India in 2016. After the court was informed that the sections under which Khan was booked are not applicable as Patil has survived the suicide attempt, it granted pre-arrest bail to Khan on a personal bond of ₹25,000.

The single-judge bench of justice Nitin Sambre, while hearing the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of Khan, was informed by senior advocate Rajeev Chavan that the application was filed after the sessions court had rejected a similar application.

Chavan submitted that his client (Khan) had no criminal antecedents and that the complaint was lodged by Patil due to some past misunderstanding and grudge between them. Chavan added that the complaint lodged by Patil was false and motivated, and that section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been wrongly and arbitrarily applied in the case. He told the court that the said section was inapplicable as Patil is alive.

After hearing the submissions, the bench held that the provisions of section 306 could not be applied in the case and directed the release of Khan in the event of arrest on a bail amount of Rs25,000 and sureties.

The complaint was lodged following Patil’s hospitalisation after he tried to take his own life with an overdose of sleeping pills at his residence in Oshiwara. Patil is said to be recovering in hospital.