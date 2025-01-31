HC orders civic bodies to strictly enforce ban on PoP idols during Maghi Ganesh Jayanti

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, set to be celebrated on February 1, the Bombay high court on Thursday ordered civic bodies to strictly enforce the ban on sale, manufacturing, and immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) during the festival. The court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other corporations to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board on May 12, 2020, which banned the use of PoP idols. Mumbai, India - Jan. 30, 2025: Sculpturist from Vishal Shinde's Trimurti Studio, Lower Parel gives the final touch to Bal Ganesha for upcoming Hindu festival Maghi Ganesha Jayanthi in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 30, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Concerned about the extreme and irreparable water pollution caused by the immersion of the idols made of PoP, a group of 12 people, comprising an advocate, a founder of a non-profit organisation, and a few activists and artisans, had filed a petition requesting the court to issue orders for strict adherence to the ban on these idols, as mandated by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The petition complained about failure of the authorities in implementing and executing the Revised Guidelines for Idol Immersion, which contained directives for idol makers, pooja organising committees, urban and local authorities such as municipal corporations, households, and the state pollution control boards.

It further highlighted the harmful effects of the practice, including damage caused to marine ecosystem and the waste generation. “Heavy chemicals used to make the idols have bio-accumulative properties, which can disrupt the food cycle, harm aquatic organisms, and can damage the overall marine ecosystem”, it stated.

To avoid such depletion, usage of eco-friendly idols made of natural clay mixed with alum for making idols, dried flower components, straw, and natural resins for making ornaments were recommended as an alternative to PoP. The guidelines encouraged usage of water-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic natural dyes for colouring idols and the use of artificial tanks and ponds for immersion.

Highlighting the failure of the authorities in adhering to the PCB guidelines, the petition said, “The PoP industry continues to thrive unchecked and unregulated by the authorities across the state, particularly in the regions of Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ratnagiri, Satara, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad and Kolhapur”.

Taking note of this, a division bench led by chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Bharati Dangre issued directions to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation, and other authorities, to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the CPCB.