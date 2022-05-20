Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

HC permits Dheeraj Wadhwan to visit private hospital for ENT follow-up

In March this year, the HC had granted Wadhawan permission to undergo nasal surgery at the private hospital from April 12 and allowed him to be admitted there for another two weeks for post-operative care
Published on May 20, 2022 07:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to visit Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a post-surgery follow-up on Monday, May 23. The permission was granted by the HC in an interim application filed in an appeal against a special CBI court order which refused the same.

In March this year, the HC had granted Wadhawan permission to undergo nasal surgery at the private hospital from April 12 and allowed him to be admitted there for another two weeks for post-operative care. The court had then specified to the prison authorities that after the expiry of the period, if Wadhawan required further medical care, he should be taken to Sir JJ Hospital or KEM Hospital for the same.

The single judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav, while hearing the interim application of Wadhawan was informed by advocate Aabad Ponda that the doctor who had attended his client at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in the discharge summary of May 6, had recommended that the patient visit the hospital for ENT, Cardiology and Urology follow-up pursuant to his discharge after 10 and 15 days respectively.

The bench said, in the light of the recommendations in the discharge summary and the fact that the applicant had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital, he was permitted to go for the follow-up there. Wadhawan will visit the hospital on Monday, May 23 and as per the court order in case further follow-ups are required, he could approach the court.

