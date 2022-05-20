HC permits Dheeraj Wadhwan to visit private hospital for ENT follow-up
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to visit Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a post-surgery follow-up on Monday, May 23. The permission was granted by the HC in an interim application filed in an appeal against a special CBI court order which refused the same.
In March this year, the HC had granted Wadhawan permission to undergo nasal surgery at the private hospital from April 12 and allowed him to be admitted there for another two weeks for post-operative care. The court had then specified to the prison authorities that after the expiry of the period, if Wadhawan required further medical care, he should be taken to Sir JJ Hospital or KEM Hospital for the same.
The single judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav, while hearing the interim application of Wadhawan was informed by advocate Aabad Ponda that the doctor who had attended his client at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in the discharge summary of May 6, had recommended that the patient visit the hospital for ENT, Cardiology and Urology follow-up pursuant to his discharge after 10 and 15 days respectively.
The bench said, in the light of the recommendations in the discharge summary and the fact that the applicant had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital, he was permitted to go for the follow-up there. Wadhawan will visit the hospital on Monday, May 23 and as per the court order in case further follow-ups are required, he could approach the court.
-
Lack of parking policy, lack of parking spaces for vehicles reasons for parking woes in Navi Mumbai
The absence of a sound parking policy clubbed with public ownership has unanimously emerged as the primary reason for unauthorised and illegal parking in Navi Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The foremost reason for this unauthorised parking is the absence of a sound parking policy. There is a need for a common understanding about the roles and actions to be taken in the event of vehicles getting parked illegally.”
-
MIDC, MPCB claim to take measures controlling pollution in Waldhuni river
Following the demand by the volunteers cleaning the Waldhuni river, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have claimed to be taking up measures to control pollution in the river. They have claimed to do it through regular inspection by dedicated teams, installing CCTV cameras, barricading and prohibiting the entry of tankers carrying effluents.
-
SC grants Indrani bail in Sheena Bora case
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. The Court also noted that the other accused in the case, Indrani's former husband Peter Mukherjea, is already on bail since February 2020. The court allowed Indrani to be released on bail subject to conditions on which Mukherjea was granted bail.
-
Police recover only ₹26L from ₹11.66Cr Mumbai Vadodara Expressway fraud case
The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have so far recovered merely ₹26 lakh from the ₹11.66Cr cheating and forgery case related to the land acquisition along Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway. The police have also frozen the bank accounts of all the 18 accused, while they learnt that two prime accused, Mahesh Kabadi and Manisha Pagare, had purchased five acres land in Igatpuri district of Nashik. The Nayab Tehsildar was the latest to be arrested on Wednesday.
-
Karnataka CM welcomes SC order, says 'we're prepared for BBMP elections'
Welcoming the Supreme Court order on Friday regarding elections to the Bengaluru civic body, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government is prepared and would make all arrangements to conduct the polls. "The government will make all the arrangements to conduct the elections,” the Chief Minister told reporters, reacting to the order. On whether the government will seek more time to conduct the elections, Bommai said the SC order has to be followed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics