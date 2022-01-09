HC quashes rape complaint against man after he marries complainant

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) recently quashed an FIR alleging rape filed by a woman, 25, after the accused married the complainant. The court held that no purpose would be served by keeping the husband behind bars when the wife’s grievance had been addressed.

A division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice Anil Kilor, while hearing the criminal application of Swapnil Patil, was informed by advocates Ganesh Gupta and Pratik Patil that their client had been booked under sections 376 (sexual assault) and 354 (assault or use of criminal force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on January 1, 2020 and was currently out on bail. The advocates informed the bench that the complainant and the accused had got married thereafter on March 11, 2020 in Raigad district. Based on the fact that the couple was now married and the complainant had voluntarily sought withdrawal of her complaint against her now husband, the HC should quash the FIR against their client.

According to the FIR registered with the Wadala T T police station, Patil had forced sex with the complainant in June 2019 and between June 2019 and January 2020, they indulged in sex on several occasions upon his assurance of marriage. The complainant said she was unwilling to give any oral or documentary evidence to substantiate her complaint. However, the court noted that an offence under section 376 of the IPC is of serious nature and is an offence against society and consequently, cannot be quashed by consent. Referring to a Supreme Court order however, the bench said, “The court has to endeavour to find out whether the FIR indeed discloses ingredients of such offence and that the court can accept the settlement and quash the FIR.”

Coupled with the fact that the complainant was unwilling to cooperate and lead any evidence and that both were already married, the bench observed, “No fruitful purpose will be served by continuing with the prosecution. Apart from this, now the respondent number 2 (woman) and applicant (Patil) have got married and are residing together as husband and wife.” The court then quashed the FIR and disposed of the application.