HC questions state on decision to withdraw phone call facility for inmates
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Monday directed the home department to respond to public interest litigation seeking the continuation of telephone and other electronic modes of communication for prison inmates. This was started after the outbreak of Covid-19 to enable inmates to speak to their families and lawyers.
The PIL claimed that the video and voice calling facility, which was beneficial to both inmates and their families, was withdrawn without justification.
The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice VG Bisht, while hearing the PIL filed by the NGO People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), was informed that in-person meetings in prisons were discontinued two years ago amid the Covid-19 pandemic and all prisoners, irrespective of their offences, had been provided telephone and video calling facility by prison authorities.
The PIL, filed through advocate Mihir Joshi, stated that the video and voice calling facility was as per the Model Prison manual rules and hence sought implementation of the same in jails and to set aside the 2021 government decision to discontinue such services.
PUCL also sought a declaration that telephonic and electronic modes of communication should be covered under the scope of interviews as per Prisons (Facilities to Prisoners) Rules, 1962.
The Model Prison Manual of 2016 had provided that the superintendent of the jail may allow inmates to use telephones and electronic modes of communication on payment to contact their family members and lawyers.
According to the PIL, in 2019 the state home department had come out with a notification wherein prisoners were allowed to make a call for 10 minutes once a month and such a facility was allowed to all inmates except those convicted for terrorism, sedition, Naxalism and organised crimes.
The PIL has claimed that abruptly replacing voice and video calls with physical meetings was a short-sighted move against the rules and put unnecessary hardships on the family members of inmates and their lawyers.
“When technology exists to bridge the geographic divide, not to use the same, especially in the light of fact that the technology was used and implemented successfully during a pandemic would be extremely arbitrary and would amount to a violation of the inmates’ constitutional rights,” the PIL stated.
After the bench was informed that there was no information on whether a circular was issued ordering withdrawal of the facilities, it asked the additional government pleader (AGP), A R Patil, to take instructions from the prison authorities, including the additional director general of prisons, as to whether such a circular was issued. The court also posted the matter for further hearing to Wednesday, May 4.
Jeweller arrested for fleeing with gold worth ₹25 lakh
Mumbai: The police on Monday arrested a jeweller for allegedly misappropriating gold worth ₹25 lakh which was given to hShaikhfor making jewellery. The accused, identified as Minazuddin Shaikh (32), was absconding for the past seven months before he was arrested from Punjab's Jalandhar, where he was hiding with his family by assuming a new name. The police began investigating and tracing Shaikh's mobile phone but did not get any clue about his whereabouts.
Muslim leaders appeal not to offer Eid namaz on roads
Muslim religious leaders and leaders of other Muslim organisations have appealed to community embers to ensure that namaz is offered only inside mosques and Idgahs and that the roads are not blocked during Eid namaz on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that roads are not blocked during celebration of festivals. “I have appealed to people to offer namaz only inside mosques and Idgahs,” said Shahar Qazi, Prof Zainus Sajeedin.
Lottery to pick Haj volunteers to be held on May 4
The lottery to pick the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) will be held on May 4. The lottery will be held at Samaj Kalyan Bhawan at Prag Narayan Road. Officials of the UP State Haj Committee said that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will assist haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh during the period of Haj. This year, 10,821 people have applied for Haj from UP against the quota of 8,836.
Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. A total of 374 sites saw vaccination of which 296 were government centres and 78 private.
Power availability improves in Uttar Pradesh as Harduaganj unit functional again
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has claimed it supplied electricity to all rural, semi-urban and urban areas as per the roster without resorting to any extra load shedding on Monday after it made arrangements for 2,000 MW additional power. The power availability further improved after the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's 660 MW Harduaganj thermal unit resumed production on Monday. The corporation started buying around 1600 MW power from other sources from Sunday.
