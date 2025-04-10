Menu Explore
HC raps state over laxity in issuing guidelines to prevent sexual abuse in schools

ByPrateem Rohanekar
Apr 10, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The court was hearing a suo motu petition initiated after the alleged sexual assault of two students within the premises of their school in Badlapur East in August 2024

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday rapped the state government over its reluctance to issue guidelines to prevent sexual exploitation of children in schools, asking if it was waiting for another gruesome incident before acting on recommendations of a court-appointed committee.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

“Have your officers at least gone through the suggestions? Every time some incidents happen, the officers are very prompt to say that they will act. Ask officers to compile the guidelines in a GR (government resolution). Does it take so much time? Should we summon the principal secretary? We are giving you time, again and again. Are you waiting for another incident to happen,” the bench comprising justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Dr Neela Gokhale said.

The court was hearing a suo motu petition initiated after the alleged sexual assault of two students within the premises of their school in Badlapur East in August 2024. The state government appointed an 18-member committee in September 2024, following directions from the high court, to recommend safety norms for school students and effectively implement the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant laws.

Ther committee was headed by retired high court judges Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi and Sadhana Jadhav and included retired IPS officer Meeran Borwankar, the women and child welfare commissioner, the school education commissioner, two school principals, members of NGOs, a psychiatrist, and representatives of parents.

In the report submitted to the court in February 2025, the committee recommended character verification for school staff, separate washrooms for boys and girls, arrangement of students’ transport by schools, mandatory CCTV cameras in schools, lessons for students about distinguishing bad touch from good touch and awareness about cybercrimes. It also suggested that the toll-free number, 1098, be displayed at prominent places.

On February 25, the court had directed the state government to go through the recommendations and submit a response within two weeks. With that deadline long past, the government on Wednesday told the court that it would revert on when the committee’s recommendations would be implemented within two weeks.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
