HC refuses anticipatory bail to Nitesh Rane

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of BJP MLA and union minister Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane, who has been booked by Kankavali police station in Sindhudurg district in connection with an attempt to murder case of December 18. The state government however will continue with its statement of no coercive action against Nitesh Rane till January 27.

On December 18, Parab, a Sena functionary from Kankavali in Sindhudurg, was allegedly assaulted in the backdrop of the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank election scheduled to take place on December 30. Parab is a close associate of chairperson Satish Sawant, who was defeated by Nitesh Rane in the 2019 assembly polls for the Kankavali seat. Parab told the police that while he was on his bike on the Kankavali-Nardave road at around 11am, an Innova car without a number plate hit his vehicle. A person alighted from the car and told Parab that since Parab worked for Sena leader Satish Sawant, he would ‘deal with him’ after which the assailant stabbed Parab in the chest. The complaint stated that Parab heard the assailant tell another occupant in the car to inform Nitesh Rane about the incident.

Senior advocate Niteen Pradhan submitted that his client, Nitesh Rane, had cooperated with the investigators and given a written statement on December 24 but the criminal proceedings against him were being pursued due to the cat calls made by him on December 23 against Aaditya Thackeray outside Vidhan Bhavan.

Special public prosecutor Sudeep Pasbola submitted that Nitesh Rane’s claim that the FIR was an act of vendetta due to the December 23 incident was not valid as the attempt to murder case happened on December 18 and Rane was issued notice on December 21. The state government said that there was no political vendetta involved and that it had evidence of a conspiracy wherein Nitesh Rane’s involvement came to light after the arrest of another accused. Hence, Nitesh Rane’s application should be rejected.

In its order the bench observed that while the persons who allegedly hired people from Pune had been arrested, custody of Rane was not being sought by the investigators only for the purpose of recovery of any article but also for interrogation. “The court in such a case is required to balance the conflicting considerations of personal liberty and a need for proper investigation in a larger societal interest. At this stage, proper investigation is the paramount consideration,” said the court in its order.