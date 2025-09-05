HC refuses bail to Pastor arrested for sexual abuse of children in orphanage

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused bail to Pastor Rajkumar Yesudasan, who had allegedly sexually abused minor girls at an orphanage in Navi Mumbai in 2022. The court, while rejecting the bail plea, cited the gravity of the allegations against him and the risk of witness intimidation if he were released on bail. Bombay High Court (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

The case dates back to June 2022, when the District Child Protection Officer of Thane received a tip-off from the Yuva Child helpline regarding the exploitation of children at Bethel Gospel Ashram, Seawood, following which a raid was carried out in August 2022, revealing that 45 children were living in crammed and unhygienic conditions along with a few elderly people and mentally challenged individuals.

Subsequently, several minor girls disclosed that the Pastor had, on multiple occasions, touched them inappropriately, stating reasons such as applying Vicks or oil on their chest and other body parts, and would beat them when they resisted. Their statements were recorded before a magistrate.

Justice Amit Borkar, while denying bail on Wednesday, observed that the case involved “grave allegations of sexual abuse of children in an orphanage where the accused was in a position of authority and trust” and said that the testimonies of the victim girls, supported by medical evidence and corroborating witness accounts, established a strong prima facie case against the applicant.

The Pastor argued that the FIRs were delayed, the medical reports were inconclusive, and the case was allegedly fabricated due to failed extortion attempts by some political figures. Tanveer Nizam, appearing for the Pastor, highlighted that Yesudasan had already spent over three years in custody, nearly half of the maximum possible sentence under the charges.

Supriya Kak, the public prosecutor, opposed bail, stressing that as a Pastor, Yesudasan enjoyed social influence which could affect the victims’ ability to testify freely.

Directing the trial court to record the evidence of all victim girls within four months, the high court clarified that Yesudasan could renew his bail plea once the testimonies were completed.