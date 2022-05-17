HC refuses pre-arrest bail to school chairman accused of abetting student’s suicide
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently refused anticipatory bail to a school chairman, who also happened to be the member of the school’s disciplinary committee, whose tirade resulted in a student’s suicide.
The chairman was booked after the student took the drastic step, as he was berated and abused by the applicant in front of a teacher. HC rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, observing that his custodial interrogation was necessary.
The single-judge bench of justice Vinay Joshi was informed by the counsel of the accused, advocate Hrishikesh Mundargi, that though the student died by suicide after being reprimanded earlier in the day, the act of reprimanding the student by the applicant could not be construed as sufficient instigation to commit suicide.
As per the complaint lodged by the grandfather of the deceased class X student on April 1 2022, he had received a call from the school at Shiroli MIDC, Kolhapur district asking him to take his grandson home. The grandfather was told by the applicant that his grandson had caused injury to a girl and that the youngster was ill-cultured and there were no chances of reformation as he was from the slums.
The grandfather was also told that the Principal had informed him (chairman) that in the past as well, he had misbehaved and should be rusticated. The applicant also uttered bad words to the deceased in the presence of one school teacher. Thereafter, the informant took his grandson home. Within hours, the student died by suicide.
The grandfather on April 2 lodged a complaint with the police against the chairman. The chairman was booked under sections 305, 504, 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 75 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
Additional public prosecutor MR Tidke opposed the application contending that the applicant’s act of humiliating, abusing and continuously harassing the student amounted to sufficient instigation. The deceased student committed suicide within few hours of the incident as the applicant had created the circumstance, which caused the deceased to end his life. The court accepted the prosecutor’s submissions.
“Prima facie it appears that the applicant has created an impression in the mind of the student, which led to deep frustration. It requires to be noted that there is a direct link of the applicant’s act since within few hours from the episode, the child ended his life by suicide,” said the court.
-
Sena likens Fadnavis to Vibhishan, calls his Ram bhakti superficial; are you Ravana, asks BJP
Shiv Sena on Tuesday took on leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis over his recent address to north Indians, saying his Ram bhakti was superficial and that he behaved like Vibhishan (younger brother of Ravana). An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said till Shiv Sena and the Thackerays were there, nobody could “bite off” Mumbai and Vidarbha from Maharashtra. The editorial said when Lord Ram was in exile, he resided in Panchvati, Nashik, and Ramtek, Nagpur.
-
Rajasthan Congress asks district units to comply with 50% youth quota. Minister disagrees
The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday told party leaders to ensure that 50% of office-bearers at the district level and below were below 50 years of age in compliance with the youth quota introduced in the party's Udaipur Chintan Shivir's declaration. The Rajasthan Congress appointed district presidents in 13 of the state's 38 districts in December last. Party leaders said district presidents of the remaining 25 districts will be appointed within the next two months.
-
Bihar court awards life term to 65-year-old for raping minor
Darbhanga: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018. The convict will have to undergo a jail term for as long as he lives. Special judge Binay Shanker handed a life term to the convict, a tuition teacher, who had raped the girl, then 9 years old, on July 17, 2018. The crime had taken place under Hayaghat police station limits.
-
‘Aapda Mitra’, ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to be expanded to 25 districts
The UP government, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority, is all set to expand its 'Aapda Mitra' and 'Aapda Sakhi' schemes to 25 natural disaster-prone districts of the state, said the government in a statement on Tuesday. Under the scheme, people will be assisted to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self-help groups will be given training in disaster management.
-
96 dengue cases in Delhi so far
Nearly 100 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till date, according to a civic report released on Tuesday. Till April 30 this year, 81 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said in its weekly report. Ninety-six cases of dengue have been reported till May 14, it said. Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics