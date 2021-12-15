HC rejects Rashmi Shukla’s petition for quashing of FIR for data leak

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for quashing of the FIR registered by the cyber cell of Mumbai police in connection with leakage of her report on alleged corruption in transfers and postings of police officers in Maharashtra.

The HC dismissed her petition primarily on the ground that she was not named in the FIR and hence, could not seek quashing of the same. The division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Sarang Kotwal said, “The impugned FIR prima facie discloses cognisable offences. Since the FIR discloses a cognisable offence, the police have a duty to investigate. No ground is made out to quash the FIR and to prevent any further investigation.”

The court also rejected Shukla’s prayer for transfer of the case to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on the ground that the two investigations were different, with one being about the allegations contained in the report and the other being about leakage of the report. “Even if the contents of the petitioner’s report are found to be correct, the alleged illegal leakage of official documents will nevertheless constitute an offence, and this will not depend on the result of the investigation conducted by the CBI,” the bench said. The court directed the police that in the event of Shukla being named an accused in the FIR, she should be issued a 72-hour advance notice.

The bench hearing Shukla’s plea had reserved its order on October 29 wherein senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani submitted that though the FIR did not name his client, the state was acting in a vindictive manner against her. The FIR was registered against unknown persons after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then DGP about alleged corruption in transfers of police officers and details of intercepted calls. After the FIR was registered for alleged leakage of confidential data, the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleged that Shukla, who was heading the State Intelligence Department (SID) at the time, resorted to tapping of phones without being authorised to do so by the relevant authorities. Jethmalani also submitted that Shukla had performed her duty as per the mandate given to her and maintained secrecy as per the law, however the state government wanted to scuttle the probe in the Anil Deshmukh case and hence was creating hurdles to avert judicial and CBI or ED (Enforcement Directorate) scrutiny of documents. He added that NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awhad had leaked information on the transfers and postings. In light of these submissions, Jethmalani said that the FIR was misconceived and hence, should be quashed. He also submitted that as the CBI was probing the corruption case, the court should direct the Mumbai police to handover the probe to the CBI with respect to the other aspect in the case.

While opposing the petition, senior advocate Darius Khambata for the state government argued that Shukla was not named an accused in the FIR and the probe should be allowed to continue as the investigation was on a distinct issue and there was substantial material against Shukla. Khambata referred to the three pen drives that had been requisitioned by Shukla which contained information kept in the servers of the SID, and argued that while the investigators had been able to trace two of them, they were still searching for the third one and hence, Shukla’s interrogation was necessary and vital to the investigation.