HC seeks Centre, State’s replies to Abu Salem’s petition for early release

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the state government to file their replies to gangster Abu Salem’ petition filed for remission where he stated he had already completed his 25-year prison term. Scheduling the matter to be heard on April 29, the division bench of justice Girish Kulkarni and justice Advait Sethna ordered the authorities to file their replies by April 25. (Shutterstock)

Salem, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings case, calculated his 25 years of imprisonment by including the time he spent as an undertrial and as a prisoner in the Portuguese prison before being extradited to India. He stated in his petition that he completed 23 years, seven months, and 28 days in jail, and has earned remission of two years and 11 months. Since he has served his 25-year sentence, he should be released as per the terms of the extradition treaty between India and Portugal, the petition added.

In his petition, filed through advocate Farhana Shah on February 3, Salem had also claimed he was being kept in “illegal detention with prolonged incarceration”. Despite completing a peaceful sentence with good behaviour, he said the court failed to direct the jail authorities to provide him with the final date of his release.