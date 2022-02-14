HC seeks SEC response on PIL objecting to new ward boundaries in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to respond to public interest litigation (PIL) challenging notification issued by the Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for redrawing boundaries of 236 electoral wards for the upcoming civic elections.

Observing that it was not inclined to grant interim relief by staying the procedure of the notification with February 14 being the last day for receiving objections and suggestions, the division bench of justices A A Sayed and Abhay Ahuja sought to know whether the decision of delimitation was taken in “special pandemic circumstances” as the SEC in 2005 had laid down the rule that delimitation had to be done six months before the elections.

On Monday, the PIL filed by Nitesh Singh of BJP and Sagar Devre of MNS through advocate Vivek Shukla and Associates alleged that the notification published on February 1 through the official gazette announcing redrawing of boundaries for the electoral wards for the 2022 civic elections was illegal and arbitrary.

Shukla submitted that the PIL challenged the legality and propriety of the notification and sought it to be quashed and set aside.

The BMC published the notification along with the maps of wards, seeking public suggestions and objections till February 14. The number of electoral wards in Mumbai was increased from 227 to 236 and hence the ward boundaries are also required to be redrawn. Among the increased wards, three each have been carved out in the main city, western suburb and eastern suburb.

The PIL has also stated that as per an SEC order of 2005, changes in area and boundaries were not permitted within six months before the end of the term of the elected civic representatives.

Shukla also submitted that BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal could not have published the redrawn maps and boundaries of electoral wards as the SEC on December 29 had issued an order stating that the forthcoming elections would be held in a fearless and transparent ambience.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare for the BMC, however, submitted that the objection to Chahal publishing the map of redrawn boundaries was not maintainable as he was permitted to do the same by the SEC.

He stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had appointed additional secretary Manoj Saini to receive objections and suggestions on February 3 which indicated that there was no illegality in the notification as alleged by the petitioners.

After hearing the submissions, the bench asked SEC to respond to the PIL and posted the hearing to Tuesday.