HC seeks state’s response to plea challenging jetty near Radio Club

The petition – filed by around 150 residents of Colaba including proprietors, tenants and business operators – contends that the project poses substantial risk of causing irreversible harm to the heritage precinct, marine ecosystem, adjacent infrastructure, and the overall quality of life for thousands of residents and visitors.

Residents have been opposing the project since it was first proposed in early 2023, and those who have voiced their concerns include BJP MLA and speaker of the legislative assembly Rahul Narwekar and former councillor Makarand Narwekar. The project involves construction of a terminal platform on stilts in the sea, which would include parking for 150 cars, VIP waiting areas, ticket counters, administrative offices, restaurants, and retail spaces, a tennis racquet-shaped jetty and an amphitheatre.

According to the petition, Colaba residents were assured that plans for a jetty at the location had not been finalised and a proposal to shift it to a different place was under consideration. But in January-February 2025, they learned that the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) had revived the proposal.

A ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony was conducted at the site without any prior public consultation or notification, the petition states. On April 24, 2025, officers and staves of MMB barricaded a portion of the sea front pavement, obstructing pedestrian access, causing inconvenience, and creating safety hazards in an already congested area, it notes.

The project will require demolition or alteration of a part of the seaside promenade, which will substantially impact the historic character of the area and restrict public access to the promenade, the petition contends. The project raises serious national security concerns due to its proximity to the Naval Dockyard, a high-security defence installation, the petition further contends, urging the court to stay construction activities and quash the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the project.

On Friday, senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, representing the petitioners, called the project arbitrary and illegal, and argued that clearances and no-objection certificates for the project were issued without following due process. Authorities had already barricaded the project area and demarcated the portion of the promenade that will be knocked down, Chinoy informed the court.

Advocate general Birendra Saraf, appearing for the state, assured the court that the wall would not be broken before June 20.

After the brief hearing, the division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice MS Karnik directed the respondents to file their reply by June 7, with any rejoinder to be submitted on or before June 12. The next hearing is scheduled on June 16.