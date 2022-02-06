HC seeks state’s stand on admission for PG courses to in-service docs

Mumbai Last week, the Bombay high court (HC) sought to know the state government’s stand pertaining to addressing the issue of shortage of skilled doctors in tribal regions.

The HC query was prompted while hearing the petition of a doctor employed in a government hospital. The doctor was seeking directions from the state government to restart the in-service quota for admission to postgraduate (PG) medical courses, which had been permitted by the Supreme Court (SC) in 2020. The state has also been asked to file an affidavit in this regard.

The division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Amit Borkar, while hearing the petition filed by Dr Suryakant Lodhe, was informed by advocate V M Thorat, that the state government had failed to apply the in-service quota which had been discontinued by it in 2017. Thorat submitted that though the apex court had permitted the in-service quota in 2020, the state had failed to apply it for admissions to the PG medical course for the academic year 2021-22, hence he had approached the HC seeking direction to the state government to provide seats for such candidates.

In a previous hearing on January 13, 2022, the bench was informed that a meeting was held to revive such seat allocation as was existing prior to 2017 and it has been decided the same should be provided. The minutes of the meeting dated September 30, 2021, were also placed before the bench wherein a decision in favour of the petitioners had already been taken and the same was required to be implemented.

The SC in 2016 had held that that in-service quota was illegal and hence the Maharashtra government had discontinued the same in 2017. However, in August, 2020, a Constitution bench of the SC had clarified that “there is no impediment to provide for in-service quota and asked the State Government to restore the same.”

Thorat submitted that since the issue of providing in-service quota was pending in HC for more than a year the petition should be decided at the earliest.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state submitted that “the process of admission for this (2021-22) academic year is substantially advanced, and it will not be practicable to alter the same and provide for in-service quota for this academic year.”

He further said that a September 6, 2021 communication by the state Medical Education Department, wherein it was opined that instead of in-service quota, incentive marks up to 30% should be given to the candidates. He admitted that the health department was however of a contrary view and had supported the in-service quota.

Adv Thorat confirmed the stand of the health department and stated that “the incentive marks, which are now projected by the state Medical Education Department as a substitute for the in-service quota, were already present and are not a new factor.” He added that though the Constitution bench (of SC) judgement of 2020 permitted the in-service quota, the state should give cogent reasons for not intending to do so.

After hearing the submissions the bench observed, “The Constitution Bench has emphasised the right to health care and the obligation of the State to provide the same in tribal and difficult areas of the State...We also note that this Court is seized of various PILs raising the issue of lack of health care in tribal areas of the State wherein various directives have been issued after noticing the shortage of skilled doctors in these areas of the State.” They asked the government to file an affidavit stating the stand taken by it in such petitions by February 1.

On February 1, the bench was informed that the Chief Secretary of the state had held a meeting on January 31 wherein it was decided that appropriate policy should be framed with the approval of the cabinet and hence sought time to file an affidavit. Thereafter, the bench posted a further hearing of the doctor’s petition to February 8.