HC sets aside proclamation against Param Bir Singh’s co-accused extortion case

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday set aside the proclamation order published against Vinay Singh in connection with an extortion case filed at Goregaon police station against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others, which was later transferred to the crime branch.

The counsel for Vinay Singh argued that the November 17 proclamation order, declaring his client as an absconding accused, was not issued after following due procedure and the 30-day notice to appear before the court was also not published properly; hence the magistrate court order should be set aside and quashed.

The single-judge bench of justice SK Shinde, while hearing the writ petition of Vinay Singh, was informed by advocate Aniket Nikam that after the sessions court had rejected the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of his client in September 2021, he had applied for the same in the HC in October 2021. A letter informing the senior inspector, crime branch unit 11 of Kandivli, about the same was also written.

The petition of Vinay further states that even though an ABA was filed in HC, assistant police inspector of crime branch unit 11 and investigating officer Vishal Patil had moved an application for issuance of proclamation and attachments of Vinay’s property on November 17. The 37th additional metropolitan magistrate court without seeking an affidavit from Patil, to support his application, had issued the proclamation.

Nikam argued that under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) a person against whom a proclamation has to be issued, should be asked to appear in “not less than 30 days” however, the proclamation issued by the magistrate court said “within 30 days” which was not as per the stipulations of section 82, hence, the form of the proclamation was not valid and should be set aside.

The court accepted the argument and held that the form, in which, the proclamation was published was not proper and hence set it aside.

Special public prosecutor advocate Shekhar Jagtap for the state sought a stay on the operation of the order but was rejected and the petition was disposed of.

The case relates to a complaint filed by Bimal Agarwal, a hotelier and civic contractor, based on which the Goregaon police had booked Param Bir Singh, along with Riyaz Bhati, Vinay Singh, Sumit Singh and Alpesh Patel, and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze.