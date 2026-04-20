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HC sets aside rejection of US firm’s patent plea over lack of reasons, orders fresh decision

The company had moved the court against a November 2020 decision of the deputy controller of patents and a subsequent April 2021 order of the Department of Atomic Energy, both of which refused its application for the investigation of an “Ultra Supercritical Boiler Header Alloy and Method of Preparation”

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has quashed orders denying a patent to US-based Huntington Alloys Corporation, holding that the authorities’ conclusion that the invention was linked to atomic energy was unjustified and could not be sustained in law.

Bombay High Court (HT Photo)

The company had moved the court against a November 2020 decision of the deputy controller of patents and a subsequent April 2021 order of the Department of Atomic Energy, both of which refused its application for the investigation of an “Ultra Supercritical Boiler Header Alloy and Method of Preparation”.

At the core of the dispute was whether the invention fell within the restricted domain of atomic energy under the Patents Act. The firm maintained that its technology—an alloy developed for high-temperature boiler systems—had no nexus with atomic energy and was wrongly classified.

The proposed alloy, comprising nickel, cobalt and chromium, is designed for use in boiler header pipes operating under extreme temperatures. The company argued that its composition enhances durability, strength and weldability, making it suitable for long-term industrial use.

The bench further observed that patent applicants must be given an opportunity to amend their claims to address objections—an option that was not extended in this case. Setting aside the orders, the court directed the authorities to reconsider the application afresh and pass a well-reasoned decision within a reasonable timeframe.

 
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