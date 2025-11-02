MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has stayed the non-bailable warrant issued against former Maharashtra chief secretary Sujata Saunik after she appeared before the vacation bench and tendered an unconditional apology. HC stays non-bailable warrant against former chief secretary Sujata Saunik after apology

Justice Manjusha Deshpande’s vacation bench granted the relief on October 30 after Saunik expressed “unconditional and sincere apologies to the Court” and agreed to deposit ₹25,000 with the court registry, as directed earlier by a division bench. She also undertook to remain personally present on November 26, 2025, when the contempt proceedings are scheduled to be heard.

The division bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Ashwin Bhobe had on October 15 issued the warrant after Saunik refused to accept a contempt notice and prevented a court bailiff from pasting it outside her residence, saying she had retired from service.

The contempt proceedings stem from Saunik’s alleged failure to comply with a November 27, 2020, High Court order directing the General Administration Department (GAD) to revise the pay scales of over a dozen Pune Zilla Parishad employees, taking into account three advance increments granted to them.

While the government had introduced a resolution in August 2017 to regulate such cases, the High Court had clarified that the GR would apply only prospectively and that earlier increments must still be considered. The employees later sought contempt action against four officials, including Saunik, who was then additional chief secretary of the GAD.

The court had earlier indicated that the matter could be closed if Saunik and another bureaucrat, Rajesh Kumar, tendered formal apologies. Kumar did so, citing administrative delays. However, in June, Saunik, who retired on June 30, sent a subordinate, V Radha, to apologise on her behalf.

The division bench criticised her conduct, observing that “such an attitude cannot be countenanced”, and directed issuance of a contempt notice. Matters escalated when Saunik failed to appear in court on October 15 and again refused to accept the notice served by the bailiff on July 4. The bench then ordered a non-bailable warrant to secure her presence.

The High Court has also ordered disciplinary action against section officer Aditya P Satghare for delaying issuance of the contempt notice, allegedly allowing Saunik to retire before its service. The court has sought a compliance report by January 15, 2026.