HC steps in to help two orphan girls appear for NEET 2022
Mumbai: The Bombay high court last week directed the state government to issue an orphan certificate to two girls residing in a home for orphans within two weeks so that they could apply for the NEET 2022. The girls, represented by the NGO which runs the orphanage and home for abandoned children, informed the HC that they had applied for the certificate in November 2020 but the concerned authorities had failed to issue the same.
The division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Madhav Jamdar, which was hearing the petition filed by the NGO - Nest Foundation, was informed by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud that though the girls had applied to the Mumbai District Women and Child Development office for the orphan certificate in November 2020 itself, despite repeated follow-ups the certificate was not issued to them.
Chandrachud submitted that if the certificate was not issued the students would lose out on the chance to appear for NEET 2022, which will be held on July 17, 2022.
According to NEET rules, an applicant who does not have parents has to submit an orphan certificate and only after the certificate is furnished, will the application be accepted. The certificate is also required at the time of admission to any medical course. The girls who aspire to enrol for the MBBS course had asked for the certificate as they did not have parents.
Justifying the delay in granting the certificate, the government pleader submitted that there were some deficiencies in the applications for the certificate, hence the same was not processed.
After hearing the submissions, the bench noted that though the application was made in November 2020, the concerned authorities had failed to notify the applicants of the deficiencies in their applications so that the same could be rectified. The bench then directed the authorities to issue the orphan certificate forthwith within two weeks to enable the students to appear for NEET 2022.
-
Assistant manager of insurance company duped of ₹2.73 lakh in job scam
Mumbai: A 41-year-old assistant manager with a private insurance company was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive working with a leading recruitment platform promising hiThe complainant, a resident of Virar west job in a multinational bank, Sunil Kadam. The complainant also got a call from another person who claimed to be the executive of the hiring bank and took details from him about his past work profile.
-
Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail
Mumbai: The police on Wednesday cracked a murder case with the help of a blood drop in the nail of the accused, who was the estranged husband of the victim. A resident of Ghatkopar West, 18, Rohit Ravidas, rushed Yadav to the Rajawadi Hospital. The police subsequently registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Ajay Kumar Mishra is new Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh
The state government on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh. In a cabinet decision, the state government approved Mishra's appointment as the new Advocate General of the state. Mishra has a long standing legal career. He started his legal profession in 1981 from Allahabad high court. Mishra has been practising in Supreme Court since 2004. Mishra's permanent residence is in Allahabad. However, he belongs to Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.
-
Court grants interim bail to Sapna Chaudhary
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary on two sureties of ₹20,000 each, with directives to surrender before the court on May 25 in a case related with forgery. The court had taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected discharge application of Chaudhary on September 4, 2021. Now, charges are to be framed against Chaudhary and others.
-
UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra. To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics