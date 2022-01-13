HC to pronounce order on Nitesh Rane’s bail application on Monday

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday concluded the hearing of the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of MLA Nitesh Rane, who was booked in an attempt to murder case at Sindhudurg in December 2021. The court will pronounce its order on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opposing the application, the state government said that there was no political vendetta involved and it had evidence of a conspiracy wherein Rane’s involvement came to light after the arrest of another accused. Hence, the application should be rejected. After hearing all sides, the HC directed that the interim arrangement would continue till Monday.

While hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of the HC was informed by special public prosecutor Sudeep Pasbola that Rane’s claim that the FIR was an act of vendetta due to the catcalls incident of December 23 outside Vidhan Bhavan was not valid as the attempt to murder incident happened on December 18 and Rane was issued notice on December 21.

Pasbola further submitted that the attempt to murder case is not the first and there are six such cases involving Rane as he is an influential person in the area. He said that the police had strong technical evidence to show the contact between the accused. He added that during interrogation Sachin Satpute, an arrested accused in the case said that Rane had contacted him through another accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about the assailants and the Innova vehicle used by them, Pasbola informed the bench that though the entire conspiracy was in and around Kankavli, the assailants were hired in Pune along with the vehicle and brought to Kankavli and the police had the evidence to prove it. Pasbola stated that such a modus operandi was adopted by Rane in other instances too. In light of these submissions, Pasbola said that Rane’s custodial investigation was necessary to establish that it was a criminal conspiracy and who paid the money and if they have hired hitmen.

Responding to the arguments by the state, senior advocate Niteen Pradhan for Rane said that the premise of the FIR and conspiracy for the alleged contract killing in light of the bank elections was nothing but a figment of imagination. He said that the claim of the police that the arrested accused had revealed that conspiracy was hatched in August was far-fetched as the date of the elections was not announced till then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further added that as the bank election was hotly contested and Shiv Sena leader Satish Sawant was its chairman and his party was in power in the state. Due to political rivalry between Sena and BJP, many persons from outside came to Kankavli, but it did not mean that they were there as part of some conspiracy. In light of these submissions, he reiterated that Rane’s application should be allowed.