MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that it will view the film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a biopic on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, before deciding whether the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was justified in denying its certification. The court directed producer Samrat Cinematics and director Ravindra Gautam to submit a copy of the film, highlighting scenes flagged by the CBFC. HC to view ‘Ajey’ before ruling on CBFC’s rejection of certification

The film, starring Anant Joshi as Yogi Adityanath, is based on Shantanu Gupta’s book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister and is set to be dubbed in five languages. Samrat Cinematics Private Limited has challenged the CBFC’s refusal, calling it “arbitrary and unreasonable” and arguing it violates the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

According to the petition, the board acted “mechanically” and even insisted on a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a private individual—something the law does not require.

Earlier, the CBFC told the court that several scenes and dialogues were derogatory. While the filmmakers claimed the work was fictional, the board maintained it was in fact a biopic closely tracking Adityanath’s life and political rise.

On August 7, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Neela Kedar Gokhale had directed the CBFC to specify which portions of the film it found objectionable so that they could be edited. The board’s revising committee subsequently marked 29 scenes on August 11. Despite some deletions, certification was denied on August 17.

Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, representing the filmmakers, argued that the refusal violated their fundamental rights. Countering this, senior advocate Abhay Khandeparkar, for the CBFC, said due process had been followed and the producers still had the option of appeal.

The court disagreed, observing that the CBFC had “failed to uphold natural justice from the very beginning.” It remarked, “This is an exercise you should have followed for every film. You have failed to do so.”

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 25.