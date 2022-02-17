HC ultimatum to police to trace senior citizen missing since Feb 2021

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the Mumbai police to trace and produce within two weeks a 71-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Thane on February 13, 2021.

The HC gave the ultimatum after it was informed by the police that following a January 31, 2022 HC order for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the whereabouts of the woman, an SIT was formed on February 14, 2022, and hence needed more time.

The court, however, stated that it was concerned about the safety of the woman who suffered from dementia, hypertension, schizophrenia and Alzheimer when she went missing and hence was not inclined to grant more time. The woman was formerly employed with Air India.

A division bench of justice S J Kathawalla and justice Milind Jadhav while hearing the habeas corpus petition of brothers Bhaskar and Dipankar Sarkar through advocate Shehzad Naqvi was informed that after their mother had gone missing they had lodged a missing person complaint with the Kasarvadavli police station in Thane.

A couple of days later, they were informed that their mother had been spotted at Bandra (E) and hence they approached Kherwadi police station. There they were told that their mother had been brought to the police station on February 16 at around 10 am and was fed and also referred to a doctor. However, as she only disclosed her name as Uma Sarkar and her old residential address at Air India Colony they were unable to trace her family.

The court was also informed by the police that while they were trying to find a shelter home to accommodate the septuagenarian which was proving difficult due to the pandemic, the woman left the police station at around 8 pm without informing anyone and was not seen thereafter.

Naqvi had moved the vacation bench of the court in December 2021 wherein the bench had directed the police to submit a search progress report. However, nothing came of it and hence on January 31, 2022, the bench directed the Mumbai police commissioner to constitute an SIT to trace the whereabouts of the woman and produce her before it on February 16.

On Wednesday after the police informed the court that the SIT was constituted on February 14 and hence needed time to contact various police stations, check on shelter homes and mental asylums to find the whereabouts of the woman, the bench expressed its displeasure and said that as the police had dragged its feet for too long it was not inclined to grant further time. The bench also chided the police for taking 14 days to constitute the SIT and said that it wanted the woman to be produced before it in two weeks.

