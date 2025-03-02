MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) has upheld the eviction of a city resident who forcefully took possession of his stepmother’s Kandivali home after throwing her out. The court reaffirmed that children or stepchildren cannot assert ownership rights over their parents’ property while they are still alive. HC upholds eviction of stepson who ousted elderly stepmother

“The position in law is well settled that during the lifetime of the parents, the children (in this case, the stepchildren) cannot assert any legal rights over their parents’ property, either to claim ownership or possession,” observed a division bench comprising Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Advait Sethna. The court directed the stepson to vacate the house within 15 days.

According to the elderly woman, the flat was jointly owned by her and her late husband. She stated that her stepson was never permitted to live in the residence while his father was alive due to personal dispute. However, a month after her husband’s passing in January 2022, the stepson and his fiancée forcibly occupied the flat, leaving her homeless. Since then, she has been living with her 84-year-old sister, who has been tending to her medical and personal needs.

In response to her complaint, the Senior Citizens’ Tribunal for the Western Suburbs, a body that helps ensure the rights of senior citizens, issued an order on October 15, 2024, instructing the stepson and his fiancée to vacate the premises and restore possession to the elderly woman. The Tribunal also mandated that he pay her monthly maintenance.

Challenging this order, the stepson approached the Bombay high court. However, his lawyer admitted before the bench that he had no proprietary rights over the flat and was not entitled to occupy it. The court also dismissed the stepson’s claims that he had not evicted his stepmother and his assertion that she had been kidnapped in February 2022. “It is difficult to believe that a person suffering from partial Alzheimer’s and in poor health could be kidnapped,” the bench remarked.

Backing the Tribunal’s decision, the court concluded that there was no reason to interfere with its ruling. “This is a fit case where the Tribunal has taken a just and legal view. There is no perversity or illegality in its order,” the bench ruled while dismissing the stepson’s petition.

Additionally, the stepson assured the court that he would clear outstanding maintenance dues within 15 days and continue paying maintenance to his stepmother before the 10th of every month, as per the Tribunal’s directive.