HC upholds jail term for man who sneaks in neighbour’s house, touches her feet

The Bombay high court on Friday upheld a one-year jail term for a 36-year-old man from Partur in Jalna district for outraging the modesty of one of his neighbours by touching her feet by discreetly sneaking into her house late in the night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the prosecution case, at about 11 pm on July 4, 2014, the woman sensed someone touching her feet. She woke up and found the convict, her neighbour Parmeshwar Dhage, sitting on her cot.

Shocked, the woman shouted for help, which woke up her grandmother-in-law, who too screamed for help. Before their other neighbours gathered on hearing their screams, Dhage fled from the house.

The next day, she approached the police and set the criminal law in motion. On June 25, 2015, a judicial magistrate, first class at Partur, convicted him for criminal trespass and for outraging the modesty of the woman and sentenced him to one year’s rigorous imprisonment.

Dhage moved the HC after Jalna sessions court upheld his conviction and maintained the prison term.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was argued on his behalf before the high court that on that fateful night, the woman’s husband was not at home and the door of the house had not been latched and these factors indicated that the convict had entered her house with her consent. At any rate, his counsel submitted that Dhage had no sexual intent in touching the woman’s feet and therefore his conviction was liable to be set aside.

The argument, however, failed to impress upon the single-judge bench of justice MG Sewlikar, who noted that the convict was sitting on the woman’s cot in the dead of night and touching her feet. “This behaviour smacks of sexual intent,” said the judge. “Otherwise, there was no reason for the applicant to be in the house of the victim at such an odd hour of the night.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, the court said, “touching any part of a woman’s body by a stranger, without her consent, that too in the dead of the night would be a violation of modesty of a woman.”

“The applicant did not enter the house of the victim with any sublime motive,” said the court after noticing that in the evening he had enquired with the woman and confirmed that her husband would not be present in the house in the night. “Therefore, the applicant ventured to enter the house. This clearly indicates that the applicant had gone there with sexual intent and violated the modesty of the informant,” the court observed.

...