Health experts predict third wave will be over by March

Mumbai Even though the daily caseload is still high in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the ongoing third wave is likely to end by March. The remarks are based on the predictions made by health experts, he said.

Tope also said that the new variant named NeoCov is said to be deadly and as contagious as the Omicron variant. “It may take the death rate up to 30%, it is said. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that they are still studying it,” Tope added.

Maharashtra reported 22,444 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,705,969 cases on Sunday, a drop of 5,527 cases from January 29. The active cases now stand at 2,27,711, a drop of 16,633 cases from January 29, when active cases were 2,44,344.

The state also reported five cases of Omicron variant, all of them are from Pune. The total number of Omicron cases reached 3,130. So far, 1,674 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

It also saw 50 casualties, taking the toll to 1,42,572. “The third wave will end by mid-March even though daily cases are high at present, according to the health experts,” the state health minister said.

“As per the primary information, the new variant NeoCov is said to be dangerous and deadly. It spreads as fast as Omicron and the fatality rate will go up to 30%. WHO said they still have to study more about it. But the state health machinery is capable enough to deal with the situation. However, there is no need to worry as there is no case of NewCov found anywhere in the country,” he said further.

Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 1,160 cases and its tally reached a total of 10,44,712 cases to date. It also recorded 10 fatalities taking the toll to 16,612.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 1,68,968 samples and had a positivity rate of 13.28%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 10.33%, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 21,109 beneficiaries on Sunday and has administered a total of 1,47,926,560 doses to date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.