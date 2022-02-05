Hearing in defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi postponed to February 10

Thane: The Bhiwandi court in Thane postponed the hearing in defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to February 10. The hearing in the case filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was scheduled to begin on a day-to-day basis on Saturday. However, the complainant’s lawyer gave an application to postpone the hearing due to personal reasons. Gandhi’s lawyer too submitted an application requesting that his client might not be able to attend the hearing in person as he is busy with the election campaign.

Supreme Court had earlier ordered that cases against representatives of people be heard on an everyday basis to fast-track trials. Accordingly, the Thane court had last week ordered that the case be heard on a fast track basis. However, after the application of the complainant, civil court judge J Paliwal postponed the hearing till February 10.

According to the defamation suit, Gandhi had in one of his speeches in 2014 allegedly blamed RSS for the death of Mahatma Gandhi. The court had framed charges against Gandhi in 2018.

Gandhi’s lawyer, Narayan Iyer, said, “On Saturday we attended the court however the complainant Rajesh Kunte’s lawyer requested the court for a further date as the complainant close relative had expired and he couldn’t attend the hearing. The court considered his application and slated the next hearing on February 10. In the meantime, we have also given an application requesting an exemption for the attendance of my client, as he is busy in the election process in Goa, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The court has accepted our application and given direction to lead evidence on the next date, so complainant will be examined first in the witness box on the next date.”

