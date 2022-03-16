Heat wave begins to abate after two days

Mumbai: On day three of the ongoing heat wave, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological Department’s monitoring station in Santacruz. This was the same as Tuesday’s reading of 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The daytime maximum at Santacruz on Wednesday remained five degrees above normal, meeting the IMD’s definition of a heat wave. Relative humidity levels also did not increase much, standing at 23% on Wednesday evening, up slightly from 15% on Monday.

Mumbai, which has seen consistently above normal daytime temperatures since March 3, witnessed a ‘severe’ heat wave on Monday, March 14, when the mercury rose to 39.6 degrees Celsius, under the influence of an increase in solar radiation, a high-pressure zone over parts of Central and Western India, and an ongoing heat wave ongoing heatwave in the adjacent Saurashtra-Kutch area of Gujarat.

Officials said on Wednesday evening, however, that heat wave conditions have already begun to abate in Mumbai. Colaba on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, down from 34.8 degrees Celsius a day prior. “The maximum temperature in Colaba was only two degrees above normal, which does not meet the criteria of a heat wave. This shows that the heat wave is occurring only in isolated locations now. It is expected to subside completely from March 17. The daytime maximum temperature at Santacruz is likely to come down to 36 degrees Celsius,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

However, other parts of the state continued to bear the brunt of increasing temperatures on Wednesday. Nagpur, which saw a daytime maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees on Tuesday, saw a maximum reading of 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Akola, in north central Maharashtra, which saw a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, recorded the state’s highest temperature reading on Wednesday, at 42.9 degrees Celsius.

“Only in Nagpur are we seeing a chance of heat wave conditions on Thursday. In all other places, temperature will remain above normal, but not enough to be classified as a heat wave. If you look at stations around Mumbai, in Palghar, Raigad and Thane districts, most of them showed maximum temperatures less than 36 degrees Celsius, and departures of under 4.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, indicating that the Konkan area got appreciably cooler,” said an IMD official.

