High-security registration plates: Cyber frauds create fake sites to dupe vehicle owners

MUMBAI: The cyber police have registered a case after the Maharashtra transport department filed a complaint claiming that unidentified frauds had created at least six fake websites to dupe people looking to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs), which have been made mandatory for all vehicles across the country from April 30. Thane, India - May.09,2019:More than 11,000 new vehicles are registered with the new High security registration plates (HSRP), since April 1 ,India, on Saturday, May 09, 2019. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

“We have registered the case based on the complaint filed by Gajanan Thombre, assistant transport commissioner,” said an officer from the South Cyber police.

An HSRP is a tamper-proof number plate with advanced security features such as a hologram and a laser-engraved code that helps reduce vehicle-related crimes such as theft and fraud. The Supreme Court has directed all vehicle owners in India to install HSRPs. Accordingly, the Maharashtra government has appointed three official contractors: Rosmerta Safety Systems Limited, Real Mazon India Ltd, and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd.

According to the police, two of the three official HSRP contractors informed the transport department that at least six fake websites were impersonating their services and cheating vehicle owners.

“The links appeared on March 4, after which the transport department immediately approached us, as several vehicle owners had been cheated by paying through the fake links. People were unable to differentiate between the genuine links and the fake ones, which looked genuine and were made in such a way that they create an impression that they are contractors appointed by the state government to install HSRPs,” said the police officer.

“We have registered a case against unknown cyber frauds who have created such fake links or websites to cheat people, taking advantage of the nearing deadline. We have registered the case under section 318 (3) (cheating another person to gain property, money, or an unfair advantage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using a computer resource) of the Information Technology Act,” added the police officer.

Transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar confirmed that they have received several complaints about such fake websites. “We have identified six such websites. For the purpose of clarifying this, we will be publishing an advertisement for the public so that they do not fall prey to these fake websites,” he said.

Residents with vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, have to install HSRPs before April 30. “To get an HSRP, one has to log in and register on the state transport department’s website (https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in). You can then register for HSRP through online booking and choose the link for any of the vendors,” said the cyber police officer.

Vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019, are already fitted with HSRPs and are not required to apply again.