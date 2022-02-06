Highway police to recover pending fines through Lok Adalats

Mumbai Following the recovery of ₹74.6 crore during Lok Adalats in the past four months, the Maharashtra Highway Police has decided to continue using the same for the recovery of the pending ₹586.89 crore towards amounts of fines for the e-challans issued to vehicle owners for traffic violations since January 2019.

In light of the high recovery potential, the recently-appointed additional director general (ADG) of Maharashtra Highway Police has stated that they will continue collecting unpaid challans from errant drivers like this and has decided to increase the measures to recover the fine amounts.

“So far, this is the best way to recover the pending unpaid fine amount,” said Kulwant Sarangal, ADG Highway Police.

According to traffic police officials, in the first Lok Adalat, they had sent across just 6,79,676 notices to vehicle owners who owed fines and the recovery was ₹22,77,19,100, which was more than any other method adopted by them.

“We needed to see how effective would sending legal notices be. However, when we were satisfied, we increased the notices to 36,03,804 during the second Lok Adalat and recovered a whopping fine amount of ₹51,88,97,800,” said a traffic police officer.

Earlier, the traffic police used to send the e-challans by post but many times, the owners would have changed their addresses or even put fake number plates which resulted in piling up of the fine amount

Seeing the success of the recovery in the first Lok Adalat on September 25, 2021, the Maharashtra Highway Police decided to send six times more notices during the second Lok Adalat on December 11, 2021.

“During the third Lok Adalat scheduled in March first week, we will send even more notices,” said Sarangal.

Overall, the e-challan fines pending since the e-challan system began stands at ₹1,191.76 crore.

After the High Court order, the traffic police started serving pre-litigation notices asking them to pay their pending e-challans or be present before the Lok Adalat to pay up the dues.

The motorists are sent a text message which contains a link, from where the notice can be downloaded. The vehicle owners who do not remain present before the Lok Adalat will be prosecuted, which means more fines amount.