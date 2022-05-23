Highway traffic police train 100 personnel to resolve traffic snarls due to oil spills and accidents

Mumbai: In an attempt to find a solution to hours of traffic jam caused by spillage of oil and hazardous materials by overturning of vehicles on highways and expressways, especially during the rainy season, the Maharashtra Highway Traffic police have trained 100 personnel to become the first responders to initiate quick remedial measures for the motorists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to this, the traffic police have also prepared a list of chemical experts in the areas close to the highways so that they could be contacted immediately and the spilled substances are cleared out from the road without causing a delay for other motorists. In 2021, the highway traffic police penalised drivers carrying hazardous material and collected a fine of ₹1,47,3000 for flouting traffic rules and not carrying the Transport Emergency cards (TREM cards) which vehicles transporting hazardous material have to mandatorily possess.

TREM cards carry information about the particular goods being transported and provide instructions to the driver or emergency responders in the event of an incident. “We have made it mandatory for constables to check the TREM Cards of all vehicles carrying hazardous material,” said Kulwant Sarangal, additional director general of traffic police (Maharashtra).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarangal said that during monsoon the risk of skidding vehicles increases and if there is a spill of hazardous chemicals on the road, it is a danger for all commuters. “The training is being given so that the officials bring the spill of the chemical under control at the earliest and clear the road for other commuters preventing traffic jams,” said Sarangal.

After a road-safety analysis was carried out on Maharashtra highways, it was observed that several accidents and traffic jams occur during the monsoon season, especially due to the spilling of hazardous chemicals on the roads or overturning of vehicles transporting the hazardous material.

The training was provided by HPCL Aurangabad and the National Safety Council to the officials to deal with the spills and the overturning of vehicles transporting the hazardous material.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the past month, the traffic police have checked 10,000 vehicles transporting hazardous waste and found several who were not carrying the TREM card.

The highway traffic police officials said that during the training, the constables are taught about various hazardous materials which are transported and the precautions to take in case there is also a spill or leak, “Many times the constables are unaware about the effects of the material end up risking their lives by approaching it in case of a spill or leak. We are training them about these materials and how to control them,” said a highway traffic police official. The traffic police have also prepared a list of chemical experts in the areas close to the highways so that they could be contacted immediately and the substance is cleared out from the road without delay for other commuters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March 2021, at least five vehicles were damaged in a pile-up after an oil leak from an unidentified vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. No one was hurt, but the pile-up led to a jam on the carriageway towards Mumbai. A highway official said that two cars, a pick-up truck, and two trucks were damaged in the incident. After oil was spilled, a drizzle made the road surface slippery, causing vehicles to skid.